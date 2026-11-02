Liberia: Nimba's Yellow Machines Welcome Marred By Accident, Town Chief Loses Leg

The celebratory arrival of several new yellow machines in Nimba County on October 31, 2026, was overshadowed by a serious road accident that reportedly left a town chief with one leg amputated.

Town Chief Franklin Yeekpeh of Gbeisalah Town, near Ganta, sustained severe injuries when his motorcycle reportedly collided with a vehicle believed to belong to Representative Menkeh Gaye of Nimba County District #3 near the Ganta Immigration Checkpoint.

Yeekpeh was rushed to the Ganta United Methodist Hospital, where his injured leg was reportedly amputated. Details surrounding the circumstances of the collision, including whether anyone else was on the motorcycle, remain unclear.

Nimba County Police Detachment Commander, ACP Larmin Mendin, confirmed the incident and said an investigation was underway to establish its cause.

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According to the preliminary police account, eyewitnesses indicated that the town chief approached from behind and struck the vehicle.

"We are still investigating, but waiting for the victim's condition to improve, because he sustained severe injury leading to his amputation," ACP Mendin said.

The accident occurred as county officials and residents gathered to welcome the arrival of the new equipment, with local authorities, traditional leaders, district commissioners, the superintendent and her staff, and lawmakers assembling in Sokopa, a border town between Nimba and Bong counties.

The welcome activities continued into the evening, culminating in a program in Sanniquellie.

However, the gathering also attracted criticism over the reported pressure on local officials to attend and the prolonged wait for the machines. Questions were raised about whether participants received meals or allowances during the lengthy event, although no official explanation was immediately available.

Beyond the accident, the arrival of the new equipment has revived concerns about the management and political influence surrounding Nimba County's yellow machines.

The county previously acquired 22 pieces of heavy-duty equipment through funding from ArcelorMittal Liberia's Social Development Fund. However, within less than a decade, the machines reportedly deteriorated and became largely unusable, amid allegations of poor maintenance, weak management and political interference.

Critics argue that competing political interests undermined the effective deployment of the previous fleet, with political actors reportedly seeking to influence where and how the machines were allocated to satisfy constituency demands.

They contend that equipment intended for countywide road development was instead subjected to competing political pressures, while technical expertise and maintenance received insufficient attention.

One resident, identified as Nenwongbay, questioned the previous management structure, known as the Project Management Committee (PMC), which he said was headed by individuals without adequate road construction expertise.

"The previous county machines were managed by a group called Project Management Committee, headed by those who do not have any road-building knowledge, and at last all machines got grounded," he said.

He also questioned whether the newly introduced management structure, the SPPCC, would operate independently of political influence.

"We are looking to see how relevant this SPPCC will be without political influence, as was the case with the PMC," he added.

The central challenge facing Nimba County is not simply the arrival of new machines, but ensuring that they are properly managed, maintained and deployed according to the county's development priorities.

Heavy-duty equipment requires qualified operators, technical supervision, regular servicing, spare parts and transparent allocation procedures. Without these arrangements, the new fleet could face the same deterioration that reportedly rendered the previous machines unusable.

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The county government and relevant stakeholders must therefore clarify the responsibilities of the SPPCC, its technical capacity, accountability mechanisms and safeguards against political interference.

There are also questions about the condition of the previous equipment and whether any of the damaged machines can be repaired and returned to service.

For residents, the value of the new fleet will ultimately be measured not by its ceremonial arrival but by the roads rehabilitated, communities connected and equipment kept operational.

The accident that marred the welcome has brought an immediate human tragedy into an event intended to celebrate development. But the broader test for Nimba County will be whether its new investment can be protected from the management failures and political disputes that critics say weakened the previous fleet.