Liberia: When Every Second Counts - Liberia Takes a Step Toward a Stronger 911

MONROVIA — Behind every emergency call is someone hoping that help will come. A family facing danger. A person witnessing a crime. A community waiting for someone to respond.

For that person, what happens after the call matters enormously: whether the location is understood, the right responders receive the information, and someone follows the incident through.

On Friday, the Liberia National Police (LNP) and My Watchman™ completed a Command 911 training phase, marking an important step toward strengthening that connection between a call for help and an organized response.

The milestone advances a partnership aimed at equipping police personnel with the skills, technology and operating discipline needed to modernize emergency coordination in Liberia.

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At the centre of Command 911 is a straightforward ambition: give officers better tools to serve the public and give the public greater confidence that their emergencies will receive a structured, accountable response.

Supporting the officers who answer the call

Emergency response begins before a police vehicle reaches the scene. It begins with an operator listening carefully, identifying the location, understanding the danger, and coordinating the appropriate assistance.

Command 911 brings those responsibilities into a more organized operating framework. Its planned capabilities include standardized call handling, digital incident records, dispatch coordination, escalation tracking and reporting that helps police leadership understand what is happening across operations.

For officers, this means access to clearer incident information and a more consistent process for communicating updates. For supervisors, it means greater visibility into outstanding incidents, response gaps and demands on available personnel.

Over time, the information generated can also support better patrol planning and resource allocation, helping leadership identify recurring locations and periods when communities need additional attention.

The LNP retains its statutory command authority and responsibility for policing. My Watchman, the Liberian technology platform owned and operated by Advanced Converged Technologies LLC, contributes technology, training, and operational support to strengthen that public service mission.

What it means for the people of Liberia

For the public, the importance of Command 911 reaches beyond the equipment inside a control room.

A properly managed incident record helps preserve essential details as operators and shifts change. Clear dispatch procedures help responders understand where they are needed and what risks they may encounter. Escalation processes help ensure that an unanswered request for assistance remains visible to those responsible for resolving it.

These improvements are intended to make emergency response more consistent and accountable, while supporting coordination with fire, medical and other services as the programme develops.

Public confidence will ultimately depend on what people experience when they seek help. Today's training milestone helps build the human capacity needed to turn the programme's objectives into dependable daily practice.

A Liberian foundation with regional potential

Command 911 also carries a wider significance: the opportunity for Liberia to demonstrate how local innovation and public institutions can work together to strengthen law enforcement.

Its transformational potential lies in connecting everyday emergency response with the information needed to improve future decisions. Each accurately recorded incident can contribute to a clearer understanding of community needs, operational pressures, and opportunities to improve service.

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If the phased implementation demonstrates sustained results, that experience could offer practical lessons for other countries across the Mano River Union and the wider West African subregion.

The regional ambition begins with getting the work right at home: trained personnel, clear responsibilities, reliable systems, and measurable service to the public.

Completion of this training phase is a milestone in that journey. Operational preparation, testing and phased implementation remain essential steps ahead.

For Liberia, the promise is deeply human: an officer better prepared to act, a community better connected to assistance, and a person in distress with stronger reason to believe that someone is listening.

Every emergency begins with a call for help. Command 911 is helping Liberia prepare a stronger answer.