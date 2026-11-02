Ghana: Two Arrested Over Murder of Female Tricycle Rider in Bono East

2 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Two persons have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service in connection with the murder of a female tricycle rider and the theft of her tricycle at Afrancho, near Konkoli, in the Trede District of the Bono East Region.

The suspects, Peter Nchor Asadigina, 21, and Mudasel Dramani, 19, were arrested at Hansua in the region on Friday, October 30, 2026, following a tip-off.

A statement issued by the Ghana Police Service said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects hired the services of the deceased at the Ampabame Lorry Station in Kumasi on October 29, 2026, to transport them to Afrancho, where they allegedly attacked and killed her before making away with her green Bajaj tricycle.

It said the suspects were arrested while travelling towards Techiman, reportedly with the intention of relocating and using the stolen tricycle for commercial activities.

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The statement said a search conducted by the police led to the retrieval of a number plate bearing registration number M-26-AE 2047, eight mobile phones, including an iPhone 12 Pro suspected to belong to the deceased, three SIM cards, an MTN MiFi device, a bunch of keys, two lighters and a jackknife cover.

It added that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The two suspects were currently in police custody, assisting investigations.

The statement reaffirmed the Police Service's commitment to ensuring public safety and bringing perpetrators of crime to justice.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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