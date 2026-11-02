Ghana: Gacl Launches 20th Anniversary Celebrations Pledges to Strengthen Airport Infrastructure, Improve Operational Efficiency

THE Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has pledged to strengthen airport infrastructure in order to improve operational efficiency and enhance passenger experience as it marks 20 years of operations.

The next phase of GACL's development will focus on stronger infrastructure, smarter technology, sustainable financial and operational performance, and improved service for passengers and stakeholders, the Managing Director of GACL, Mrs Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, has revealed.

She made the remarks last week at the official launch of the company's 20th anniversary celebration in Accra. It was on the theme: "A Legacy of Resilience, Developing Further, Serving Better".

The anniversary, Mrs Opare emphasised, was an opportunity to reflect on the company's journey over the two decades, recognise the contributions of past and present leaders, and renew commitment to the future of Ghana's aviation industry.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

"Today is more than the launch of an anniversary celebration. It is an opportunity to reflect on our journey, honour the people and partnerships that have shaped our history, celebrate our collective achievements, and renew our commitment to the future of Ghana's aviation industry," she stated.

The GACL was incorporated in 2006 as a limited liability company following its separation from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), with a mandate to plan, develop, manage and maintain airports and airstrips across the country.

The company has since overseen major airport infrastructure developments, including Terminal 3 at the Accra International Airport (AIA) and the upgrades of the Tamale and Prempeh I International Airports in Tamale and Kumasi respectively.

The company is also repurposing Terminal 2 at AIA to serve international operations.

The Managing Director indicated that the projects reflected Ghana's ambition to strengthen its aviation infrastructure and improve competitiveness in the West African sub-region.

"These achievements represent more than building terminals and facilities. They reflect our nation's aspirations, our commitment to progress, and our determination to position Ghana as a competitive aviation hub in the West African sub-region," she elaborated.

Mrs Opare said despite economic uncertainties, changing industry dynamics and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had stood tall and remained committed to maintaining safe, secure and efficient airport operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said the company's responsibility extended beyond maintaining existing infrastructure to ensuring that airports met changing passenger expectations and the highest applicable standards of health, safety, security, efficiency and service excellence.

She commended the staff for their steadfastness in the face of the challenges, describing them as central to the company's existence.

"You are the heartbeat of the organisation, the image of our company as thousands of passengers travel through our terminals daily," she told the staff, urging them to uphold integrity, accountability and professionalism while treating passengers with kindness and respect.

As part of the launch, GACL unveiled its 20th anniversary logo, which she noted symbolised the company's shared history, resilience and ambitions for the future.

She stressed that the next chapter must be guided by professionalism, accountability, innovation and service to strengthen Ghana's position as a gateway to Africa and the rest of the world.