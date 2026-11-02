Ghana: Icu-Ghana Urges Prioritisation of Workers' Health

THE General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers' Union (ICU-Ghana), Mr Morgan Ayawine, has called for greater attention to the health of workers, saying national development policies and programmes must prioritise the well-being of the people.

"We cannot continue to talk about building a nation without prioritising the health of human beings who constitute the greatest assets of a nation," he said.

Mr Ayawine was speaking at a breast cancer awareness campaign organised by ICU-Ghana in collaboration with Ibis Styles Hotel, Accra, on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

The programme brought together more than 30 ICU-Ghana staff drawn from across the country, as well as 30 employees of Ibis Styles Hotel.

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It was attended by the National Chairman of ICU-Ghana, Alhaji Nurudeen Al-Hassan; the Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations, Mr Emmanuel Benimah; the Deputy General Secretary in charge of Administration, Mr Samuel Ananga; and human resource officers of Ibis Styles Hotel.

Mr Ayawine said it was important for the union, as a workers' organisation, to lend its voice and support to national efforts to raise awareness of breast cancer.

He said promoting health consciousness among workers and the wider population should be a collective responsibility of all social partners.

He described the event as more than a routine programme, saying it represented a strong partnership between ICU-Ghana and Ibis Styles Hotel to raise awareness, promote early detection and save lives.

Mr Ayawine observed that breast cancer remained a major health concern, affecting not only patients but also their families and communities.

He, however, expressed optimism that early detection and timely medical intervention could significantly improve treatment outcomes and save lives.

"Going by the common maxim, 'the earlier the better', I believe this is the best way to deal with our health issues," he said.

Mr Ayawine expressed concern that many women continued to suffer in silence because of fear, stigma and inadequate information.

He urged women to be more conscious of changes in their breasts, participate in appropriate clinical screening and seek medical attention promptly whenever they noticed unusual changes.

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"Today, we must send a clear message: no more silence! Early detection matters," he stressed.

He encouraged women to take their health seriously and not allow fear or stigma to prevent them from seeking medical advice.

He also called on men to support women by encouraging them to seek medical attention and participate in appropriate screening.