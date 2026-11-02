Liberia: India Awards 140 Training Slots to Liberia

MONROVIA — The Government of India has allocated 140 professional training opportunities to Liberia for the 2026-2027 financial year under its Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening human resource development and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Indian Ambassador to Liberia Manoj Bihari Verma made the disclosure during the celebration of ITEC Day in Monrovia, which brought together senior Liberian government officials, beneficiaries of Indian training and scholarship programs, and representatives of partner institutions.

Ambassador Verma said approximately 600 Liberian professionals have benefited from ITEC training opportunities over the years, acquiring specialized knowledge and skills in various professional disciplines.

He disclosed that Liberia's initial allocation of 70 training slots for the 2025-2026 financial year was exhausted within the first six months, prompting the Indian government to provide an additional 86 slots, bringing the total to 156.

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According to him, the strong demand for training opportunities reflects Liberia's growing interest in India's capacity-building initiatives.

The Ambassador explained that ITEC, established by the Indian government in 1964, has become a major component of India's international development cooperation, providing fully funded professional training to participants from developing countries.

He said the program offers nearly 10,000 training opportunities annually across various disciplines and has benefited more than 225,000 professionals from over 160 countries since its establishment.

Verma emphasized that the initiative promotes mutual learning, knowledge-sharing and institutional cooperation, allowing participating countries to benefit from India's development experience while contributing their own expertise.

The Ambassador also disclosed that 24 Liberian students received scholarships this year under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), including 20 scholarships for master's and doctoral studies at leading Indian institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology.

He highlighted specialized training opportunities recently provided to Liberian professionals, including occupational health and safety courses for mining officers and nursing leadership and management programs for healthcare workers.

Other beneficiaries include personnel from the Liberia National Police, Liberia Immigration Service, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, Liberia Revenue Authority, Monrovia City Corporation, Liberia Petroleum Refining Company and various government ministries.

Ambassador Verma encouraged beneficiaries to maintain professional relationships with Indian institutions and fellow participants, describing ITEC alumni as important bridges of friendship between India and Liberia.

Speaking as chief guest, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Cllr. Jeddi Mowbray Armah commended the Indian government for its sustained investment in Liberia's human resource development.

He emphasized the importance of South-South cooperation in strengthening institutional capacity and promoting sustainable development.

Armah urged Liberian beneficiaries of the program to apply the knowledge and skills acquired in India to improve service delivery and strengthen their respective institutions.

He also proposed documenting the professional achievements of ITEC alumni, including their current positions and the practical application of their training.

According to the Deputy Minister, such documentation would help assess the program's contribution to Liberia's development and demonstrate the value of international capacity-building partnerships.

He described ITEC alumni as important contributors to strengthening diplomatic and professional relations between Liberia and India.

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Representatives of the Liberia National Fire Service, Monrovia City Corporation, Liberia Petroleum Refining Company and Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau also attended the celebration and delivered remarks.

Several ITEC alumni shared experiences from their training in India, highlighting the professional knowledge, institutional exposure and international relationships gained through the program.

Meanwhile, Acting President of the ITEC Alumni Association in Liberia, Alaskai Johnson, stressed the importance of maintaining an active alumni network to strengthen professional collaboration and sustain engagement among former participants.

Johnson said the association provides a platform for continued cooperation and helps preserve the relationships established through the training program.

The celebration reaffirmed the growing educational and technical cooperation between Liberia and India, particularly in professional development, institutional strengthening and scholarship opportunities.