Liberia: Nimba Gets 30 Yellow Machines

Nimba County — SANNIQUELLIE, Nimba County, November 2, 2026: The Government of Liberia has turned over 30 pieces of earth-moving equipment, commonly known as yellow machines, to Nimba County to accelerate road rehabilitation, improve rural connectivity and boost agricultural activities.

The equipment arrived Saturday, October 31, 2026, amid celebrations by residents who gathered at Sokopa, Ganta and Sanniquellie to welcome the machines.

Speaking at the turnover ceremony, Brownie J. Samukia, Chairperson of the Special Presidential Yellow Machines Project Committee, said the initiative demonstrates the government's commitment to improving road infrastructure, particularly in rural communities.

He emphasized that rehabilitating farm-to-market roads would ease transportation difficulties, improve farmers' access to markets and stimulate economic activities.

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Samukia urged county authorities to ensure proper maintenance and responsible management of the equipment to guarantee its long-term effectiveness.

Receiving the machines, Nimba County Superintendent Ma Kou Meapeh Gono commended the Boakai-Koung administration for its intervention, describing the equipment as a major boost to the county's road rehabilitation efforts.

She assured the government that county authorities would collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure the machines are properly deployed and maintained.

Meanwhile, Acting Chairman of the Nimba County Legislative Caucus, Representative Twain Gleekia, welcomed the initiative, noting that lawmakers had advocated for the equipment to address the county's deteriorating roads.

Gleekia called for equitable deployment of machines across Nimba, particularly in agricultural communities where poor road conditions continue to hinder transportation and economic activities.

The equipment is expected to strengthen road maintenance, improve access to essential services and enhance economic opportunities across the county.