Liberia: A Digital Republic On Foreign Terms?

There is something troubling about a country that cannot reliably issue national identification cards to its own citizens yet is considering a ten-year concession under which a foreign company would receive the lion's share of revenues generated from those same citizens. Liberia's proposed US$52 million National Identification Registry (NIR) concession with Austrian firm OeSD International GmbH presents precisely this dilemma.

Before the Legislature approves the agreement, Liberians deserve to know whether their government has negotiated a fair bargain--or merely found an expensive solution to an institutional failure.

According to concerns raised by the Liberia Information Technology Consortium (LITCON), the proposed concession would allocate 65 percent of relevant revenues to OeSD, leaving 35 percent for Liberia.

Reported projections suggest approximately US$107 million in fees over ten years, with US$69.5 million going to the foreign operator and US$37.4 million to the government.

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That is a difference of more than US$32 million.

Now, let us be fair. If OeSD is financing, installing, and operating a modern biometric identification system, it deserves to recover its investment and earn a reasonable return. No serious investor would undertake such an assignment without commercial incentives.

But reasonable returns must be supported by reasonable numbers.

The proposed US$52 million project cost and US$107 million in projected revenues are different financial measures. Neither establishes how much OeSD will actually invest, what its operating expenses will be, or how much profit it expects.

Who verified the investment estimate? What assumptions underpin the revenue projections? How was the 65-35 formula negotiated? Were alternative financing arrangements considered?

And perhaps most importantly, if OeSD recovers its investment well before the ten-year concession expires, does it continue collecting 65 percent of revenues?

If so, on what justification?

The government must explain whether the agreement provides for reviewing revenue shares, limiting excessive returns, or adjusting terms when actual earnings exceed projections.

After all, the investor is not creating the Liberian population whose identification needs will sustain this business. Nor is it creating the government's authority to require identification for essential services.

Those are substantial contributions by Liberia, and they deserve recognition in the financial bargain.

There is also the question of affordability.

National identification should make it easier for Liberians to access banking, telecommunications, business registration, and public services. But what happens when verification charges become additional costs passed along to consumers?

Will banks and businesses impose new fees? Will poor and rural Liberians face additional financial barriers simply to establish their identities?

The government must publish the proposed fee schedule and explain how ordinary citizens will be protected from excessive charges.

National identification is a public necessity, not merely a commercial opportunity.

Equally important are the questions surrounding the selection of the concessionaire.

Reports of disagreements between the NIR and the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission over restricted bidding and international competitive bidding require clarification.

The argument that a concession would spare government the immediate expense of financing the system deserves consideration. But avoiding upfront expenditure does not necessarily mean obtaining the best long-term value.

A concession financed through fees collected from Liberians is not free. The public ultimately pays, directly or indirectly.

Before ratification, the Legislature must demand the proposed agreement, complete financial model, procurement records, evaluation findings, and an independent value-for-money assessment.

Lawmakers should establish whether the selection process complied with applicable laws, whether alternative proposals received fair consideration, and whether the financial terms adequately protect Liberia's interests.

These demands are not intended to frustrate investment or prolong the NIR's dysfunction. They are necessary because the institution's prolonged service disruptions have already imposed serious costs on citizens and businesses.

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Indeed, government owes the public an explanation of how the Registry reached this point. What happened to previous contractual obligations? Who was responsible for ensuring uninterrupted services? And what safeguards will prevent another contractor dispute from shutting down the system?

The Legislature must not treat ratification as a rescue mission in which urgency overrides scrutiny.

President Joseph Boakai has committed his administration to greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability. Those commitments must be reflected in this agreement.

Liberia has lived too long with concession arrangements whose promised benefits proved difficult to measure against their actual costs. We must not repeat that experience with the identities of our citizens.

Before approving this agreement, lawmakers must establish what Liberia is paying, what OeSD is investing, what each party stands to earn, and whether the public is receiving fair value.

A national identification system is supposed to establish who we are.

Its concession agreement must establish whose interests we are serving.