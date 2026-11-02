Liberia: 'Liberia Risks Losing an Entire Generation to Drug Addiction'

The Principal of Effort Baptist Church School, Neda Z. Herron has sounded the alarm over the growing problem of drug abuse among Liberian youths, warning that the country risks losing an entire generation to addiction if urgent and coordinated interventions are not implemented.

Herron described drug abuse as an increasingly serious national concern that is undermining the health, education and future prospects of young people, while threatening families, communities and Liberia's broader social development.

She called for immediate and sustained action involving the government, parents, educational institutions, communities and international partners to prevent more young people from falling into substance dependency.

Speaking from her experience as an educational administrator, Herron said schools are increasingly confronted with challenges involving students who consume illegal substances, often introduced through curiosity, peer pressure, romantic relationships and recreational experimentation.

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She expressed particular concern about alleged practices by drug dealers who target students by initially offering them drugs free of charge to encourage experimentation and eventually create dependency.

According to her, once students become addicted, they begin purchasing the substances and, in some cases, become involved in distributing them by recruiting classmates and encouraging other young people to experiment with drugs.

Herron said the situation has become increasingly troubling for school authorities, despite continuous efforts to counsel students and discourage substance abuse.

She warned that drug addiction can have devastating consequences for young people's physical and mental health, educational development and long-term opportunities, particularly when occasional experimentation develops into serious dependency.

"Drug addiction begins with the first taste," she cautioned, warning students against underestimating the dangers of experimenting with harmful substances.

She urged young people to resist negative peer influence and avoid relationships or social environments that could expose them to illegal drugs.

"I am therefore calling on all students to refrain completely from the consumption of drugs before it destroys their health, future, and takes away their lives," Herron said.

She emphasized that drug abuse is not merely an individual problem but a growing social challenge with consequences for families, schools, communities and the country's future workforce.

Turning to parents and guardians, Herron stressed that the fight against drug abuse must begin at home, describing parents as the first line of protection against substance abuse among children.

She urged parents to become more involved in their children's lives by maintaining open communication, providing proper guidance, establishing boundaries and paying attention to changes in their behavior and social relationships.

According to her, parents must learn to identify possible warning signs of drug use and intervene early rather than ignore or defend inappropriate behavior that could expose their children to greater danger.

"Do not defend your child's bad behavior. If you do, you may destroy the very future you try to protect and invest in," she warned.

Herron maintained that parental supervision, responsible guidance and timely intervention are essential to preventing young people from becoming victims of drug addiction.

She also encouraged parents to create supportive home environments where children can openly discuss their challenges and seek guidance without fear of rejection or condemnation.

Herron acknowledged government efforts to prevent illegal drugs from entering Liberia but argued that the national response must go beyond drug interdiction and trafficking control.

She called for increased investment in drug rehabilitation facilities, mental health services and evidence-based prevention programs, particularly in schools and communities where young people are vulnerable to substance abuse.

She stressed that authorities must strengthen support systems for individuals already struggling with addiction while expanding public education initiatives to prevent others from becoming dependent on harmful substances.

According to her, rehabilitation and mental health interventions should form an important part of the country's broader strategy to address the consequences of drug abuse.

She warned that communities are increasingly bearing the social costs of addiction and urged government officials to demonstrate stronger commitment to protecting citizens, especially the younger generation.

"The citizens trust you to protect them," she said, challenging authorities to strengthen their response to the growing problem.

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The Effort Baptist Church School principal also appealed to Liberia's international partners to intensify cooperation in addressing drug abuse and trafficking, noting that the problem requires coordinated responses beyond national borders.

She called for intelligence sharing, resource mobilization and stronger collaboration among international partners to disrupt drug trafficking networks and protect vulnerable populations.

Herron emphasized that governments, international organizations, educational institutions, parents and communities must work together to develop sustainable interventions capable of addressing both the supply of illegal drugs and the growing demand among young people.

She concluded by urging students and other young Liberians to reject drug experimentation and remain committed to healthy, productive and drug-free lives.

She warned that without sustained government intervention, stronger parental responsibility, effective school-based prevention programs and collective community action, Liberia could continue losing young people to addiction, with far-reaching consequences for its human capital and national development.