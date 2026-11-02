Liberia: Team Pennie Announces Candidates for 2026 UL Alumni Association Elections

Team Pennie, a formidable combination of professionals from the University of Liberia Alumni Association 9AAUL), announces its slate of candidates for the impending 2026 elections of the AAUL, while outlining a campaign agenda focused on good governance, alumni unity, career development, institutional partnerships, and welfare and community service.

Running under the theme "From Legacy to Transformation," Team Pennie is seeking a mandate to build a more united, transparent, inclusive, and financially sustainable alumni association that serves its members, strengthens the University of Liberia, and contributes to national development.

The team is headed by Atty. Martin Wleh Pennie, the acting AAUL president who is contesting for the position of President. Atty. Pennie is joined by an array of professionals aiming for the positions of vice president for administration, operations, and international affairs, respectively while others are seeking secretarial functions and financial management.

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These are professionals with a wealth of experience, education, and commitment to advancing the interests of the AAUL Ms. Rachel Carr will contest as Vice President for Administration, Mr. Melvin L. Manston as Vice President for Operations, Atty. Dogba Norris as Vice President for International Affairs, Mr. Paul Duo Tuazama, Jr. as Secretary-General, Mr. J. Rudy S. Fanciah as Assistant Secretary-General, Mrs. Charlesetta Gradia Cooper as Financial Secretary and Mrs. Jartu S. Wrobeh as Treasurer.

Team Pennie campaign is built on the principle that leadership in the Alumni Association must be a shared responsibility, with every officer assigned clear duties and held accountable for results.

Five Core Pillars of Team Pennie's Platform

Meanwhile, Team Pennie's platform emphasizes consultation, transparent financial management, inclusive participation, responsible leadership, and measurable progress. It also commits to respecting the AAUL Constitution and bylaws while preserving successful initiatives and improving areas that require reform.

At the heart of Team Pennie's campaign are five key pillars: good governance and accountability; alumni unity, chapter development, and visibility; career opportunities and mentorship; stronger partnership with the University of Liberia; and alumni welfare and community service. Together, these priorities aim to build a more transparent, connected, and financially sustainable Alumni Association that creates opportunities for members, supports the University, and contributes to national development.

On good governance and accountability, Team Pennie is committed to promoting transparent leadership, clear rules, proper record-keeping, and responsible financial management. The team also plans to introduce regular reports on its activities and finances so members can track progress and hold their leaders accountable.

To strengthen alumni unity, chapter development, and AAUL visibility, the team proposes digital membership registration, an online alumni directory, improved communication, virtual town halls, and stronger collaboration with chapters in Liberia and the diaspora. These efforts are intended to reconnect alumni and make it easier for members to participate in the Association's activities.

On career opportunities and mentorship, Team Pennie wants AAUL to become a platform for professional growth and networking. Its plans include connecting alumni with job, internship, and training opportunities, while encouraging experienced professionals to mentor students and recent graduates and supporting alumni entrepreneurs.

Regarding partnership with the University of Liberia, Team Pennie proposes stronger engagement with the University's administration and faculty, including an annual University-AAUL Development Forum. The team also intends to mobilize alumni expertise and resources to support scholarships, research, and other agreed development priorities.

The pillar on alumni welfare and community service focuses on strengthening support among members and extending the Association's impact into communities. Proposed initiatives include a mutual-support welfare scheme, Alumni Excellence Awards, health and community projects, and recognition of members who have made outstanding contributions to AAUL and the University.

Supporting all five pillars is a commitment to financial sustainability. Team Pennie plans to improve dues collection, align spending with the Association's priorities, establish a properly managed Alumni Development Fund, and pursue sponsorships and grants to help finance program for alumni, students, and the University.

Continuity with Accountability

Following the passing of the late James Davis, Atty. Martin Wleh Pennie stepped in from the vice presidency to lead AAUL on an interim basis. During this period, initiatives included installing solar lights at the Capitol Hill and Premedical campuses and establishing the University of Liberia's first Alumni Resource Center at FQ9.

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The interim leadership also partnered with Voices of the Elders to mobilize support for 22,000 student chairs, some of which have been donated, with the President of Liberia agreeing to support the production of the balance. Other efforts included bringing alumni together for interactive engagement and providing three students with on-campus service opportunities through the management of the Resource Center.

Team Pennie believes members should assess this record alongside its future plans and commitments. The campaign maintains that continuity must be matched by accountability, a clear action plan, and measurable results, all in keeping with the AAUL Constitution and bylaws.

For the AAUL to deliver on its mission, every member must contribute through active participation, financial support, mentorship, volunteering, networking, and other meaningful engagements. Team Pennie is keen on achieving its ultimate goal by building an Alumni Association that is bigger than any individual or administration, reconnects members, creates opportunities, supports the University, and leaves behind stronger institutions for future generations.

The team is calling on AAUL members to consider its candidates, proposed reforms, and commitments as they prepare to make their choice in the 2026 elections.