Ghana: GFA to Release First Tranche of Gh₵120,000 Package to Dol Clubs Today

THE Ghana Football Association (GFA) will release the first tranche of its annual GH₵120,000 financial support package to all 48 clubs in the Universal Merchant Bank Division One League today.

It is in fulfilment of its commitment to support the financial stability and operational needs of the participating clubs.

The disbursement, made possible through the Football Association's sponsorship partnership with Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), forms part of the GFA's broader efforts to ease the financial burden on clubs and strengthen their capacity to manage their day-to-day administrative and operational responsibilities.

The annual support package is intended to provide clubs with some financial relief, helping them stabilise their finances, meet essential expenses and improve the overall management of their operations throughout the season.

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In addition to the direct financial assistance, the GFA will continue to absorb the costs of referees, match commissioners, venue media officers and cameramen for Division One League matches.