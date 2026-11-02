Ghana: Zenith Bank Holds Health Walk to Commemorate 21 Years of Banking in Ghana

ZENITH Bank Ghana Limited, on Saturday, organised a health walk to encourage healthy living, strengthen relationships and demonstrate the institution's commitment to the well-being of the people it serves.

The event forms part of activities to celebrate its 21 years of banking in Ghana.

The seven-kilometre event, held under the theme, "21 Years of Excellence, A Future of Possibilities," attracted a large turnout, including the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the bank, Mr Henry Chinedu Onwuzurigbo; Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr Charles Boakye Nimako; and the MD/CEO of Zenith Bank Sierra Leone, Mr Ugochukwu Irechukwu.

Also in attendance were members of the bank's board and executive management, staff, key partners, customers, vendors, service providers, members of the business community and representatives of the Ghana Wheelchair Basketball Federation.

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The nearly two-hour walk, led by Mr Onwuzurigbo, started at the bank's headquarters, Zenith Heights at Ridge, proceeded through the Ridge Roundabout to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and SSNIT Trust Towers, continued to the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Ako Adjei Interchange, before returning to the starting point.

Staff of the New Times Corporation, one of the bank's corporate clients, also joined the walk.

Founder of HIIT ME UP, Laila Zangwio, led participants through a high-intensity aerobics session.

Addressing participants at the end of the event, Mr Onwuzurigbo said the walk was designed to promote healthy lifestyles, strengthen customer relationships and foster unity among stakeholders.

He highlighted the bank's commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through tailored financial products and services, noting that banks were increasingly prioritising proactive banking strategies to meet customers' evolving needs.

"Zenith Bank aims to meet customer needs through innovative digital banking solutions, including the newly launched Zenith Virtual Card and GhanaPay," he added.

Mr Onwuzurigbo also pledged a substantial donation to support the Ghana Wheelchair Basketball Federation in recognition of its members' impressive participation in the walk.

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Awards were presented to staff and non-staff participants who arrived earliest for the event.