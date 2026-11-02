Ghana: Police Arrest Woman Over Sakumono Double Murder · Declare Key Suspect Wanted

THE Ghana Police Service has arrested a 47-year-old woman in connection with the murder of two persons at NTHC Estate, Sakumono, in the Greater Accra Region, and declared the principal suspect wanted.

The suspect, Beatrice Mumuni, was arrested following investigations into the shooting to death of George Atubiga, 57, and his niece, Irene Atubiga, 47, at their residence on Friday, October 30, 2026.

A statement issued by the Ghana Police Service said Mumuni was believed to have led the principal suspect, Samuel Christopher Osei Anto, to the residence of the deceased before the murders.

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It said Osei Anto had been declared wanted to assist investigations into the case, with the Police Service offering a reward of GH¢100,000 to anyone who provided credible information leading to his arrest.

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Members of the public with information on his whereabouts were urged to report to the nearest police station or call the police emergency numbers 191 or 18555.

In an earlier statement, the Accra Regional Police Command said preliminary investigations indicated that the incident might have been triggered by a financial dispute involving George Atubiga, who had allegedly borrowed GH¢500,000 from Osei Anto but failed to repay the amount.

It said Osei Anto had reportedly visited the deceased's residence on the morning of the incident with Mumuni to demand repayment, but a misunderstanding allegedly ensued, during which he shot and killed George Atubiga and his niece, Irene.

The two victims were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead by a medical officer. Their bodies were subsequently deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.