Sudan: Egypt Condemns Escalation of RSF Drone Attacks On Civilian and Vital Facilities in Sudan

- The Arab Republic of Egypt has condemned the escalation of drone attacks targeting civilian and vital facilities in Sudan, which have resulted in civilian casualties and strikes on infrastructure.

It described these attacks as a flagrant violation of the rules of international humanitarian law and reaffirmed its complete rejection of all forms of violence targeting innocent people. Egypt stressed the need to uphold the protection of civilians and avoid exposing them to the dangers of military operations.

Egypt reiterated its longstanding position calling for an end to the flow of weapons to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia through countries neighbouring Sudan.

It also reaffirmed its full support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the need to preserve its national institutions. Egypt stressed the importance of neighbouring countries respecting Sudan's sovereignty and security and refraining from interfering in its internal affairs.

Egypt called for intensified regional and international efforts to secure a ceasefire, ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and create favourable conditions for reaching a comprehensive political settlement that would end the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people and fulfil their aspirations for security and stability.