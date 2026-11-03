Ghana: Alleged Student Abuse - CRI Takes Bolga Girls Shs to CHRAJ

THE Executive Director of Child Rights International (CRI), Mr Bright Appiah, has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the alleged abuse of a 14-year-old student of Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School by two school security personnel.

The petition also calls for the immediate restoration of the student's boarding status, following the school's decision to change her status to that of a day student after an internal investigation into the incident.

Mr Appiah, who disclosed this in an interview with The Ghanaian Times, said the petition was intended to safeguard the rights and welfare of the student, who has special needs, and ensure that the school's handling of the matter was thoroughly investigated.

According to the petition, dated August 26, 2026, the student was allegedly abused by two persons employed by the school as security personnel.

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Following an internal investigation, the school reportedly changed her status from a boarder to a day student, citing a provision of the Code of Conduct for Students in Pre-Tertiary Schools in Ghana.

A letter from the school to the student's parent also recommended that she be referred to the Guidance and Counselling Unit and undergo a medical examination.

However, Mr Appiah said the circumstances surrounding the disciplinary action raised serious concerns about whether the student's rights had been respected and whether she had been afforded a fair hearing. Read More.