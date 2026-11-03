Ghana: Zoomlion Signs Waste Management Deal With Gambia

THE Government of The Gambia and Zoomlion Gambia Integrated Waste Solutions Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies, have signed a concession agreement for the construction of integrated waste treatment facilities in the country.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday, October 28, and followed by a sod-cutting ceremony to mark the commencement of the project at Tambana, Brikama, in the West Coast Region.

The two events, held under the patronage of the President of The Gambia, Mr Adama Barrow, began with the signing of the Integrated Waste Management Project (IWMP) Concession Agreement at State House in Banjul before culminating in the launch of the project at Tambana.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Gambian government by the Ministries of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources and Finance and Economic Affairs, while the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, signed on behalf of Zoomlion Gambia Integrated Waste Solutions Limited.

The project is expected to improve sanitation, create employment opportunities for young people and women, and convert community waste into useful agricultural and industrial resources.

Under Phase One, the concessionaire will finance, design and construct a Mechanical Biological Treatment (MBT) plant and transfer stations. It will also provide municipal solid waste collection and transportation services.