Nigeria's Shinkafi-Bagudu Appointed As International Cancer Agency President

Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu has been appointed as President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), disclosed this in a congratulatory statement signed by the spokesperson of the agency on Sunday.

In her message, Dabiri-Erewa described the achievement as a proud moment for Nigeria and Africa by extension.

She noted that Dr Shinkafi-Bagudu's new position reflects the excellence, dedication and resilience for which Nigerians are famously known globally.

She equally acknowledged that the new UICC Head, before now, has devoted her life to improving access to cancer care, strengthening health systems and giving hope to families who need it most.

The NiDCOM chief added that Dr Shinkafi-Bagudu's role would strengthen the visibility of Nigerian voices in global health conversations and open new opportunities for collaboration between Nigeria, the diaspora and international partners on cancer prevention, early detection and treatment.

She wished her continued wisdom, strength and success as she leads this new office, while reiterating that the Commission will be ever ready to support her mission.