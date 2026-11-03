Liberia: Bong Gets 30 Yellow Machines

The Government of Liberia has turned over 30 pieces of earth-moving equipment, commonly known as yellow machines, to Bong County to improve rural road connectivity, boost agricultural activities and facilitate access to essential services.

Former Defense Minister and Executive Chairperson of the Special Presidential Project Coordinating Committee (SPPCC), Brownie Jeffery Samukai, presented the equipment to county authorities on Friday, October 30, 2026, in Salala.

Samukai said the machines were provided in fulfillment of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's commitment to improving road infrastructure across Liberia, particularly farm-to-market roads.

"The machines belong to Bong County and not to anybody else. We will not take the machines from here and carry them to another location. They are for the people of Bong County to improve and develop their road conditions," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He urged the county's legislative caucus, superintendent and other local authorities to ensure proper management and maintenance of the equipment.

According to Samukai, a management structure comprising a county coordinator, two assistants and data collectors has been established to monitor operations at two hubs in Salala and Wainsue.

He explained that the monitoring team would track equipment movement, fuel consumption, tire conditions and maintenance to prevent misuse and unauthorized transfers.

Samukai emphasized that road rehabilitation priorities would be determined through consultations involving county officials, lawmakers, traditional leaders and Ministry of Public Works engineers.

He cautioned against using the machines for personal projects, stressing that their deployment must reflect the county's collective development priorities.

Meanwhile, Samukai disclosed that President Boakai is expected to officially launch the nationwide Yellow Machines Project on November 16, 2026, after which the equipment will become operational.

He urged county authorities to identify priority roads ahead of the launch to ensure immediate deployment.

The equipment was symbolically turned over to the county's legislative and administrative leadership on behalf of President Boakai.