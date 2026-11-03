Liberia: Give Women Peacebuilders Their Due

-Piah Tells Media

Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah has called on journalists, media institutions and bloggers to give greater prominence to women's contributions to peacebuilding and national security, stressing that their sacrifices and achievements deserve sustained public recognition.

Speaking Friday, October 30, 2026, at the launch of Liberia's Third National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (NAP III), Minister Piah urged media practitioners to move beyond occasional coverage of women's achievements and make their contributions a regular part of national discussions.

The ceremony, held at the Bella Casa Hotel in Monrovia, marked the launch of the five-year action plan covering 2026 to 2031, aimed at strengthening women's participation in peacebuilding, security and decision-making processes.

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Piah emphasized that Liberian women played a critical role in restoring peace to the country and continue to contribute significantly to maintaining national stability.

He urged journalists to amplify the voices of rural women, young women, community peace advocates and female leaders whose contributions often receive limited media attention.

The information minister also cautioned against reporting that portrays leadership, peace and security as responsibilities reserved exclusively for men, stressing the importance of inclusive representation.

"Let us remember that the true success of this Action Plan will not be measured by its adoption alone, but by its effective implementation and the positive changes it brings to the lives of women and girls across Liberia," Piah said.

Liberia's Third National Action Plan, structured around five thematic areas, seeks to address persistent barriers to women's participation in peace and security while strengthening their involvement in decision-making at all levels.

The new framework follows two previous national action plans and raises renewed questions about progress made over the past 17 years in advancing women's participation in peacebuilding and security governance.

It emphasizes translating policy commitments into concrete actions, mobilizing adequate resources, strengthening institutional accountability and promoting partnerships among government institutions, civil society organizations, women's groups, development partners and local communities.

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Minister Piah maintained that women's sacrifices in securing Liberia's peace must not be forgotten, urging the media to recognize their continuing contributions to national unity, reconciliation and stability.

He stressed that consistent media attention would help ensure women's experiences, achievements and concerns remain central to national conversations on peace and security.