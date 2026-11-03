Liberia: Your Address Is Not Your Destiny

- NPA Boss Tells Graduates

National Port Authority (NPA) Managing Director Sekou A. M. Dukuly has urged graduates of Suehn Mecca High School to rise above their circumstances, pursue their ambitions and contribute meaningfully to Liberia's development.

Delivering the school's 2026 commencement address through the NPA Executive Director for Public Relations, Pewee Baysah, Dukuly challenged the graduates to embrace education, discipline, integrity and personal responsibility as foundations for success.

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"Your address is not your destiny," Dukuly declared, encouraging students from rural communities not to allow their backgrounds or economic circumstances to limit their aspirations.

He acknowledged the sacrifices many students made throughout their academic journey, including walking long distances to school, studying by candlelight and attending classes without adequate meals.

"Today is not merely a celebration of academic achievement. It is a celebration of perseverance, sacrifice, and the extraordinary possibilities that lie ahead of you," he said.

Describing himself as "a son of Suehn Mecca," Dukuly cited his journey to national leadership as an example of what young people from rural communities can achieve through determination and hard work.

He thanked President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for appointing him Managing Director of the NPA, describing the opportunity as an inspiration to young Liberians aspiring to serve their country.

"Let it be a lesson to you that a village child can be called to serve the Republic," he stated.

Dukuly urged the graduates to remain focused on their education, uphold strong moral values and recognize their potential to become future leaders, professionals and entrepreneurs.

He emphasized that success should not be determined by geographical location or family background, but by commitment, discipline and the willingness to pursue opportunities.