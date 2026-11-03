West Africa: Liberia's Women, Peace Agenda Faces New Test

-As Third National Action Plan Raises Implementation Concerns

Liberia's 17-year effort to strengthen women's participation in peacebuilding and national security has entered a new phase with the launch of its Third National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (NAP III), raising fresh questions about the government's ability to translate policy commitments into tangible results.

The five-year framework, covering 2026 to 2031, seeks to increase women's participation in decision-making, strengthen protection against gender-based violence and improve institutional accountability.

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Despite successive government commitments, women's representation in key political institutions remains limited. According to UN Women, women occupied 35 percent of Cabinet positions and 31 percent of deputy ministerial positions in 2024.

Liberia adopted its first National Action Plan in March 2009 under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, which promotes women's participation in peacebuilding, conflict prevention and post-conflict reconstruction.

The initiative followed Liberia's 14-year civil conflict, during which women's organizations played critical roles in mobilizing communities and advocating for peace.

A second action plan, endorsed by former President George Manneh Weah in November 2019, carried an estimated budget exceeding US$28.2 million and focused on prevention, protection, participation, recovery and institutional accountability.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai launched the third plan on September 21, 2026, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, followed by a national launch on October 30 at the Bella Casa Hotel in Monrovia.

Speaking at the local ceremony, Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah stressed that the plan's success should be measured by improvements in women's lives rather than its adoption alone.

He called for adequate financing, stronger institutional accountability and greater collaboration among government institutions, civil society organizations and development partners.

Piah also urged journalists to give sustained attention to women's contributions to peacebuilding, particularly rural women, young women and grassroots peace advocates.

With the latest framework now launched, attention shifts to whether Liberia can overcome longstanding implementation challenges and deliver measurable progress in women's leadership, protection and participation in national decision-making.