Liberia: LDEA Warns Against Stigmatizing Youths Battling Drug Addiction

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has warned against the stigmatization and social rejection of young people battling drug addiction, calling on families, religious institutions, schools, and communities to treat affected individuals as victims in need of assistance, rehabilitation, and opportunities to rebuild their lives.

The agency cautioned that derogatory labels, discrimination, and public condemnation could further isolate young people struggling with substance dependency, discourage them from seeking professional help, and undermine their chances of recovery and reintegration into society.

Grace G. Mulbah, Special Agent and Head of Prevention and Community Services at the LDEA, said the fight against drug abuse must go beyond arrests and public condemnation to include compassion, prevention education, counseling, and rehabilitation for those already affected.

Mulbah, who represented LDEA Director General Retired General Daniel Zanga, emphasized that young people living in communities commonly referred to as ghettos should not be written off or treated with contempt simply because they are struggling with substance abuse.

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"We are here to save the victims," she emphasized, calling for greater public understanding and support for individuals battling addiction.

She maintained that society must create an environment where affected young people can access assistance without fear of discrimination, humiliation, or rejection.

Mulbah also disclosed that the LDEA has been implementing prevention initiatives targeting families, communities, and educational institutions to discourage substance consumption and protect young people from addiction.

She explained that the agency conducts family-based prevention programs by engaging parents and guardians in their homes, family meetings, and religious gatherings to educate them about the dangers of harmful substances.

The agency also conducts community awareness campaigns and school-based interventions targeting students at the elementary, junior high, senior high, and university levels.

However, she stressed that prevention campaigns must be complemented by support for individuals already affected by substance dependency, including access to treatment, rehabilitation, and opportunities to recover.

Addressing students, Mulbah warned that allowing illegal drugs to destroy their ambitions could deprive Liberia of future professionals, entrepreneurs, and national leaders.

"Say no to drugs today for the better future of Liberia," she appealed.

She also identified churches and religious institutions as important partners in combating substance abuse, urging religious leaders to intensify prevention messages through sermons, counseling, mentorship, and community outreach.

Meanwhile, Samuel G. Ford, Assistant Commissioner of Police for Community Service at the Liberia National Police (LNP), reinforced the need for a compassionate and coordinated national response, stressing that addiction cannot be addressed through law enforcement alone.

Ford said substance abuse contributes to family conflicts, school disengagement, violence, criminal exploitation, and lost opportunities among young people.

He identified peer pressure, trauma, unemployment, family difficulties, social exclusion, and the absence of positive opportunities as factors that expose young people to substance abuse.

According to him, while the police must remain committed to combating drug trafficking and criminal exploitation, individuals struggling with addiction should receive appropriate treatment, recovery support, and opportunities to reintegrate into society.

"Our responsibility is to uphold the law, protect the public, prevent harm, and support approaches that give people a general opportunity to recover and reintegrate into society," Ford said.

He called for stronger partnerships among churches, theological institutions, families, schools, health professionals, and law enforcement agencies to address the underlying causes of substance abuse.

Ford also urged religious institutions to support affected young people through pastoral care, counseling, and mentorship, while guiding them toward qualified health professionals and appropriate rehabilitation services.

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He cautioned that spiritual support should complement, rather than replace, evidence-based medical treatment and professional psychosocial interventions.

Beyond prevention and rehabilitation, Ford called for increased investment in young people through quality education, vocational training, employment opportunities, sports, creative activities, and mentorship programs.

He argued that providing young people with meaningful opportunities would help them develop their abilities, discover their purpose, and contribute positively to society.

"The police cannot do it alone. The church cannot do it alone. Families, schools, health institutions, government, and civil society cannot do it alone. But working together, we can make a meaningful difference," he stressed.