Liberia: Nche, UNDP Push Governance Reforms in Public Universities

The National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is advancing efforts to strengthen governance, institutional accountability and management across Liberia's public universities and colleges.

The initiative was highlighted during a two-day retreat organized by the NCHE, with support from UNDP, for presidents and vice presidents of state-owned universities and colleges in Ganta, Nimba County.

Held under the theme, "Strengthening Higher Education Governance and Quality Assurance Through Leadership, Collaboration and Institutional Standardization," the retreat focused on improving institutional leadership, promoting collaboration and establishing stronger management and quality standards across public higher education institutions.

The engagement brought together senior university administrators, government representatives and development partners to examine challenges confronting the sector and identify practical approaches to improving institutional performance.

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Speaking at the opening ceremony, NCHE Executive Director Dr. Cecelia Cassell said the retreat was designed to promote peer learning and knowledge-sharing among public higher education institutions, providing university leaders an opportunity to learn from one another's experiences and adopt practices that have proven successful.

Dr. Cassell emphasized the importance of stronger coordination and collaboration among higher education institutions, the Commission and development partners, noting that sustainable progress in the sector requires a shared vision and coordinated efforts.

She said the gathering would also provide an opportunity for institutional reflection, collective learning and the development of practical approaches to addressing the challenges confronting public institutions of higher learning.

For his part, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Loui Kuukpen reaffirmed the organization's commitment to working with the NCHE to strengthen Liberia's human capital, digital capabilities and innovation ecosystem.

Kuukpen challenged university leaders to make quality assurance a central priority as the country expands access to higher education, stressing that increased enrollment must be accompanied by improvements in the quality of teaching, institutional management and academic standards.

He also underscored the need to strengthen governance and accountability within public institutions, emphasizing that effective leadership and responsible management are essential to improving the performance and credibility of Liberia's higher education system.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, Monrovia Consolidated School System Superintendent Dr. Augurie Stevens assured the NCHE of the Ministry of Education's full support in achieving the objectives of the retreat.

Dr. Stevens observed that the number of students preparing to enter higher education institutions is increasing, highlighting the need to strengthen institutional capacity to accommodate the growing demand for tertiary education.

The rising demand, she noted, makes it important for public universities and colleges to improve their readiness, institutional systems and ability to provide quality education to prospective students.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Waydon, Technical Focal Person at the Department of Aid and Debt Management at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, who represented Finance Minister Augustine Ngafuan, challenged university leaders to translate lessons from the retreat into practical institutional improvements.

Waydon encouraged participants to move beyond exchanging experiences and identify concrete areas for joint action, particularly in institutional planning, financial management and accountability in the use of public resources.

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He also highlighted the importance of collaboration in academic and administrative services, stronger partnerships with the private sector and development partners, and credible strategies for mobilizing additional resources to support institutional operations.

His remarks underscored the financial and administrative responsibilities facing public universities and colleges, particularly the need to ensure that available resources are managed transparently and directed toward institutional priorities.

The two-day retreat brought together presidents and vice presidents of state-owned universities and colleges from across Liberia, alongside government representatives and development partners.

The engagement forms part of broader efforts by the NCHE and its partners to strengthen leadership, improve institutional performance and promote common standards across Liberia's public higher education system.