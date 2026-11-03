Liberia: Deputy Finance Minister Urges Youth to Prioritize Education, Lead By Example

The Deputy Finance Minister for Administration, Benedict Harleyson is challenging young people to prioritize education and lead by example.

Mr. Harleyson emphasized that people in positions of influence have a responsibility to set positive examples and inspire the next generation, noting that society makes meaningful progress when leaders demonstrate integrity, humility, and responsible conduct.

He was speaking Thursday, October 29, 2026, when a youth group in Matadi, under the banner of Matadi Youth Legacy, honored him in recognition of his continued support for youth empowerment and community development.

Mr. Harleyson expressed gratitude to the young people, describing the honor as both encouraging and a reminder of the responsibility that comes with leadership.

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He, however, reminded the young people that the responsibility to inspire others does not rest solely with government officials, as younger generations are also watching and learning from their actions.

"Setting a good example should not begin and end with those of us in leadership. Even as young people, there are others looking up to you. One wrong decision or negative influence can affect an entire generation. That is why we must all be conscious of the examples we set," he stressed.

The Deputy Finance Minister further explained that inspiring others is not always about providing financial assistance, but also about living responsibly, treating people with respect, and remaining accessible regardless of one's social or economic status.

According to Mr. Harleyson, he deliberately maintains close relationships with members of his community because public service and professional achievements should never become reasons for people to distance themselves from those who contributed to their growth.

"Not many people believe I am a government official because we still meet, interact, and live our regular lives with our people. I consider that important because, if you are not careful, the little achievements you make can separate you from the very community that raised you. Instead of becoming an inspiration, you risk becoming distant from your roots," Harleyson noted.

He added that a leader's presence in the community is valuable beyond material assistance, as it gives people hope, encourages others to pursue their ambitions, and reinforces the belief that success is achievable.

Harleyson concluded by challenging Liberian youths to remain focused, invest in their education, and develop a strong sense of responsibility, saying education and positive leadership are essential to their meaningful participation in Liberia's development.

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Presenting the gift of appreciation earlier, the group's spokesperson, Mark Borbor, praised Harleyson for remaining committed to uplifting young people in his community despite his demanding responsibilities in government.

Borbor noted that Harleyson's support for young people predates his appointment as Deputy Finance Minister, highlighting his contributions to educational opportunities and economic empowerment initiatives in Matadi.

He described Harleyson as an inspiring example of how determination, hard work, and commitment to one's community can lead to success without losing touch with one's roots.

"Today, we celebrate you because your story is one of resilience and inspiration. You came from this very community in Matadi, overcame challenges, and rose to become Deputy Finance Minister. More importantly, your position has not changed your relationship with the people who helped shape your journey. You continue to stand with us and inspire young people to become better and more productive citizens," Borbor concluded