Liberia: Ex-Grand Kru Rep. Candidate Donates L$50k to Buah Road Project

Former Electoral District #2 representative candidate Edwin Kadjley has donated L$50,000 toward the ongoing Norwkia-to-Gekeen road project in Grand Kru County, calling on citizens and businesspeople to support efforts to improve road connectivity across the county.

Kadjley, a Unity Party stalwart and resident of Gekeen, Buah Statutory District, described the donation as his initial contribution to the project and urged other citizens, particularly those expected to benefit from improved road access, to contribute toward its successful completion.

Presenting the money to the project management team, Kadjley emphasized the importance of rehabilitating feeder roads and pursuing other development initiatives through collective action.

He said residents, commuters and businesspeople have endured years of transportation difficulties because of the poor condition of roads connecting Buah, Dorbor and Forkpo statutory districts.

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According to him, improving these roads would ease the movement of people and goods, facilitate commercial activities and create better conditions for development in the affected communities.

Kadjley also commended the Buah business community for taking the initiative to support the road project, particularly businessman Hilary Gray, whom he praised for his involvement in the effort.

Beyond his contribution to the road project, Kadjley reaffirmed his intention to contest for the Electoral District #2 legislative seat in the 2029 general elections.

Kadjley contested the 2023 legislative elections, finishing second to the current representative, Cllr. Fonati Koffa.

He expressed confidence in his political future, attributing his optimism to what he described as continued support from citizens of the district.

His declaration signals his intention to remain politically active in Electoral District #2 ahead of the next election cycle.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Buah business community, Amado Sow thanked Kadjley for supporting the road project and encouraged other citizens to make similar contributions.

Sow emphasized that development in Grand Kru County requires cooperation among citizens, businesspeople and other stakeholders, noting that collective participation is important to addressing longstanding infrastructure challenges.

The Norwkia-to-Gekeen road project is being advanced through a local initiative supported by members of the Buah business community. The effort reflects an attempt by local stakeholders to address road-access difficulties through community contributions.

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However, its completion will depend on sustained financial support, effective coordination and the resources required to improve the road for residents and businesses.

For communities in Buah, Dorbor and Forkpo, improved road conditions could ease transportation, facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and commercial goods, and improve access for passengers and other road users.

Kadjley's L$50,000 contribution adds to the community's fundraising efforts, while his appeal for broader participation underscores the role citizens and private-sector actors can play in supporting local infrastructure initiatives.