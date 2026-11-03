West Africa: Liberia's Price Problem Is Bigger Than DStv

Liberia needs a serious national conversation about the cost of goods and services, the competitiveness of domestic businesses, and the growing practice of purchasing cheaper alternatives through foreign markets.

The current debate surrounding DSTV illustrates this broader economic challenge. Liberian consumers are purchasing subscriptions in neighbouring countries at lower prices and using them in Liberia. The proposed response is for the regulator to direct the local provider to reduce its prices.

But is a price-reduction directive, by itself, the appropriate solution? Before compelling a business to lower its prices, we must understand why the price differential exists, how the cross-border transactions are conducted, and what the practice reveals about our economy.

The Price Is Only Part of the Problem Consumers naturally seek lower prices. However, when subscriptions are purchased abroad and consumed in Liberia, the associated revenue may accrue to foreign-market entities rather than the local provider. Depending on the transaction structure, this may also have implications for tax compliance, financial transparency, and the recording of cross-border economic activity.

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Where payments are made through informal channels or arrangements that violate applicable laws, the relevant authorities should investigate and enforce the law. Nevertheless, informal transactions must be distinguished from legitimate cross-border commerce; not every foreign

payment is illegal or represents a loss to Liberia.

The more fundamental question is why consumers find foreign-market alternatives sufficiently attractive to bypass locally available services.

Are domestic prices being driven by high taxes, import duties, transportation, electricity, financing, distribution costs, or regulatory fees? Are markets sufficiently competitive? Do domestic providers face structural disadvantages that could be addressed through better

economic policies?

These questions require evidence, not assumptions. The Wider Cost to Liberia's Economy This issue extends beyond pay television. Where consumers and businesses routinely purchase goods and services abroad because they are cheaper, domestic enterprises may lose revenue, customers, investment capacity, and employment opportunities.

Supporting competitive local businesses has implications for national income and GDP growth.

Revenue earned by domestic enterprises can circulate through employee wages, local procurement, transportation, rents, taxes, and payments to domestic suppliers. These linkages can generate multiplier effects, supporting further economic activity.

The strength of that multiplier depends on how much value remains within Liberia. Businesses that rely heavily on imported inputs or remit substantial profits abroad may generate smaller domestic spillovers. Nevertheless, productive local enterprises can help expand employment,

strengthen domestic supply chains, and broaden the national income base.

This is why local enterprise development should be treated as an economic development priority. However, protecting local businesses must not mean shielding them from legitimate competition or forcing consumers to pay excessive prices. It means creating conditions in which Liberian businesses can compete fairly, operate efficiently, innovate, and provide affordable goods and services.

What Should the Government Do?

The appropriate response should extend beyond an isolated price directive.

First, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority should undertake an evidence-based assessment of the price differential, the relevant market conditions, and its legal authority to impose the proposed intervention.

Second, the relevant authorities should examine cross-border payment arrangements to establish their scale, channels, tax implications, and compliance with applicable laws.

Third, the government should investigate the structural factors contributing to high domestic prices, including taxation, logistics, energy, financing costs, infrastructure, and market concentration.

Fourth, institutions such as the LTA, Liberia Revenue Authority, Central Bank of Liberia, and other relevant agencies should coordinate within their respective mandates to improve compliance, transparency, and domestic market competitiveness.

Finally, the government should apply regulatory standards consistently, irrespective of a business owner's political affiliation or commercial influence. Decisions must be guided by evidence, law, and transparent procedures.

The National Economic Imperative

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Liberia should not seek to prevent legitimate cross-border purchases. Regional trade can lower prices, improve access, and stimulate competition. Nor should businesses be compelled to reduce prices arbitrarily without a sound legal and economic basis. Instead, the country must address the structural conditions that make locally available goods and services less competitive, while ensuring that applicable laws are enforced fairly.

The objective is to make Liberia a competitive place to produce, invest, trade, and consume--not merely to compel individual businesses to charge less.

A stronger domestic enterprise sector can contribute to higher national income, greater employment, stronger economic multipliers, and more sustainable GDP growth.

Achieving these outcomes require competitive markets, sound regulation, lower avoidable costs, and a business environment that rewards productivity rather than political connections or regulatory arbitrage.

The real question, therefore, is bigger than DSTV: What does the growing preference for cheaper foreign-market purchases tell us about the competitiveness of Liberia's domestic economy--and what structural reforms are we prepared to undertake to address it?