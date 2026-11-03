Liberia: Youth Minister Urges Gonet Academy to Drive National Skills Development Agenda

Youth and Sports Minister Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah has challenged Gonet Academy to expand its role in the country's human capital development, urging the institution to move beyond professional training and become a strategic partner in the country's efforts to prepare young people for employment and entrepreneurship.

Speaking Saturday at the Academy's 15th graduation ceremony at the Harvest Intercontinental Cathedral, where 909 students received certificates and diplomas, Minister Kruah said the growing youth population requires deliberate investment in skills development, workforce preparation and pathways into productive employment.

She also offered her ministry's support in tracking graduates from training institutions into the labor market, arguing that the success of professional education should be measured not simply by enrolment and graduation figures, but by what happens to participants afterward.

"Where do Gonet's graduates go? What do they earn a year later? Which skills will Liberia need in 2030, not just in 2026?" she asked, challenging the Academy to make employment outcomes and long-term relevance central to its next phase of development.

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Established in February 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gonet Academy has produced more than 5,000 alumni. The institution offers over 20 professional development programs, including procurement, project management, monitoring and evaluation, financial management, logistics and supply chain management, data analysis and marketing.

The 909 graduates from Cohort 15 included 208 participants who completed the six-month Comprehensive Professional Program and 47 who earned professional diplomas. The Foundation Certificate Program accounted for the largest share.

Women represented 530 graduates, or 58.3 percent, while men accounted for 379, representing 41.7 percent.

Founder and Chief Empowerment Officer Mohammed Kerkulah clarified that the 909 figure represents individual graduates, some of whom completed multiple programs. Counting all course completions, he said, the number of certifications exceeded 940.

Kruah described the youth population as both a major development opportunity and a policy challenge. With approximately three-quarters of the country's 5.5 million people under 35 and a median age of about 19, she argued that the country cannot afford to leave young people's potential to chance.

"For every year we delay, we pay twice," she said, explaining that the country loses talent through unemployment, frustration and migration while continuing to import skills that Liberians could develop locally.

Reflecting on visits to all 15 counties since taking office, the minister said she encountered young people who were capable, curious and eager to contribute but often lacked institutions and structured opportunities to connect their abilities to employment and enterprise.

"Some of it leaves the country. Some of it turns into frustration. Most of it is left to luck," she said. "And no nation should plan its future on luck."

A central theme of the minister's address was the need to connect professional training more directly to the demands of the labor market.

She argued that fields such as procurement, administration, financial management, logistics and project management should not be treated as secondary skills. Rather, they are essential to the effective implementation of government programs, private investments and development projects.

"I call them plumbing," she said. "Nobody admires the pipes, but try running a house without them."

Every mining concession, government road project, investment agreement and expanding business, she noted, depends on people capable of planning, purchasing, recruiting, measuring performance and managing resources.

"A country can sign a hundred agreements," she said. "Without people who can plan, buy, hire, measure and manage, they stay on paper."

Kruah urged Gonet Academy not to measure its success solely by the number of people graduating. While a full graduation hall was encouraging, she said, the institution's next challenge should be to demonstrate how its programs translate into jobs, improved earnings, business creation and measurable contributions to national development.

She proposed closer collaboration between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and institutions such as Gonet Academy to track graduates, assess their employment outcomes and identify the additional skills they require.

The proposed collaboration aligns with the ministry's ten-year youth development vision, PATHWAYS: Rooting and Rising Liberia's Youth, which seeks to build an ecosystem connecting young people to training, employment and entrepreneurship.

Kruah said the ministry's approach places evidence and foresight at the center of program design--ensuring that training responds not only to current labor-market needs but also to emerging occupations and the skills likely to be required in the coming years.

"Foresight means looking ahead on purpose," she explained, while evidence means evaluating programs based on what happens to the young people who participate in them.

She described Gonet as already contributing to the kind of ecosystem the ministry wants to develop, but challenged the institution to become a model that government could support and scale.

Drawing comparisons with countries that have used natural resources or strategic human-capital investments to transform their economies, Kruah argued that Liberia must treat skills development as a central pillar of national development.

She cited Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as examples of countries that invested resource revenues in economic diversification, education and institutional development. Botswana, she said, used diamond revenues to develop infrastructure and human capital, while Singapore built its economic transformation around targeted skills development and preparation for changing industries.

Her broader argument was that economic growth requires more than natural resources, investment agreements and infrastructure. It also depends on the availability of people capable of managing institutions, operating businesses and delivering complex projects.

Liberia, she noted, possesses iron ore, gold, timber, rubber, fertile land and marine resources. But its young population represents another important national asset.

"If some countries can be built on gas and others on people, Liberia can be built on both," she said.

The minister's message was that resource wealth must be matched by investment in the people responsible for converting it into sustainable economic opportunities.

Kruah also challenged the graduates to apply their training in ways that strengthen institutions and create opportunities for others.

She urged them to maintain professional standards, produce accurate reports, ensure transparent procurement practices, establish businesses and employ other young Liberians.

Using the example of Bangladesh's garment industry, she recalled how a group of workers sent to South Korea in 1979 to acquire garment-making skills later established businesses and trained others, helping expand the country's manufacturing capacity.

She used the example to illustrate how targeted training can produce benefits beyond the original participants when graduates become employers, innovators and trainers themselves.

"You are more than 900. Think about that," she told the graduates, encouraging them to see themselves not only as beneficiaries of training but also as potential contributors to broader economic transformation.

She also urged them to remain engaged with Gonet Academy and offer ideas for improving its programs.

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CEO Kerkulah added that Gonet Academy had continued to reinvest institutional surpluses into its operations and expansion rather than treating them as personal gains.

"We are not driven by greed," he said, explaining that the Academy's growth was intended to strengthen its capacity to provide professional development opportunities.

He noted that the institution's reach now extends beyond Monrovia, with some online participants from other parts of Liberia visiting its offices for the first time to attend the graduation ceremony.

Reflecting on his own professional journey, Kerkulah recalled earning approximately US$100 monthly as an intern about six years ago. He encouraged graduates not to limit their ambitions and urged them to remain connected to the institution.

"Never, never limit yourself," he told them, adding that Gonet belongs to its graduates as well as its founders and that he hopes they will take an active interest in its continued growth.

The ceremony marked another milestone for an institution established during a period of national and global uncertainty. But the minister's challenge also pointed to a larger test facing professional training institutions--demonstrating that the certificates they award translate into practical skills, productive employment and stronger economic capacity.

The next measure of progress, for Gonet, may therefore extend beyond how many people graduate in each cohort to how many secure meaningful employments, establish businesses, advance professionally and contribute to the development of their communities.

Congratulating the graduates, their families and the Academy, Kruah concluded that Liberia's most valuable resource was not confined to its minerals or natural wealth.

"This morning, the most valuable reserve this country holds grew by 909," she said.