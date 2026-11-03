Mali: Still No Accountability Six Months After Abduction of Pro-Democracy Politician Mountaga Tall and His Son

Malian authorities must urgently disclose the fate and whereabouts of lawyer and pro-democracy politician Mountaga Tall and his son Cheick Mamadou Tall, Amnesty International said six months after their abductions.

On the night of 3 May 2026, just days after a series of attacks by armed groups across Mali, Mountaga Tall, leader of the National Congress for the Democratic Initiative (Congrès national pour l'initiative démocratique), was abducted from his home in the capital, Bamako, by armed and hooded men driving vehicles without registration plates.

Cheick Mamadou Tall, his eldest son, went missing on 16 May after allegedly receiving a telephone call from his father asking him to bring personal effects. He left his home to deliver the effects and never returned. His fate has remained unknown since then.

"The Malian authorities cannot continue to evade their responsibility to independently, impartially and transparently investigate the disappearances of Mountaga and Cheick Mamadou Tall. Six months of uncertainty and anguish for their family must end. The authorities must urgently disclose what happened to them and ensure that those suspected to be responsible are held accountable," said Marceau Sivieude, Amnesty International's Regional Director for West and Central Africa.

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"If Mountaga Tall and his son are detained by the authorities, their whereabouts and proof that they are alive must be disclosed immediately. They must be granted prompt access to their families, their lawyers, doctors, and to any medication they may require."

"If they are suspected of having committed an offence, they must be promptly brought before a judge, informed of the specific charges against them and afforded all fair trial guarantees. Otherwise, they must be immediately released."

Multiple calls for urgent clarification remain unanswered

In a statement released on 3 May, Mountaga Tall's family denounced his abduction, and the lack of information about his fate and which they consider to be detention.

Amnesty International called on the Malian authorities to clarify the fate and whereabouts of Mountaga Tall on 4 May, and raised concerns about the disappearance of Cheick Mamadou Tall on 18 May.

On 26 May, the International Bar Conference, which brings together bar associations from 42 countries, demanded that "the full truth be brought to light immediately regarding the fate" of Mountaga Tall and his son, and that "they be released immediately and unconditionally, or at the very least brought immediately before a judicial authority."

In July, the United Nations Committee on Enforced Disappearances called on Mali's authorities to "take immediate measures to search for, locate, and protect" Mountaga Tall and Cheick Mamadou Tall.

We have documented a pattern of enforced disappearances carried out by agents of the National Agency for State Security in Mali. We reiterate the extreme gravity of the crime of enforced disappearance.Marceau Sivieude, Amnesty International's Regional Director for West and Central Africa

Political figures targeted in May 2026 amid escalating conflict

On 25 April 2026, the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims, also known as Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin and the Azawad Liberation Front attacked Bamako, and five other cities in Mali, targeting military camps and the residences of Malian politicians and military figures.

On 1 May, the military court in Bamako announced that an investigation into the attacks was underway and that several individuals, including politicians and members of the army, had been arrested with further arrests expected. In a video released a few days after Mountaga Tall's abduction, a former soldier appeared on camera accusing him of involvement in the attacks.

However, neither Mountaga Tall nor Cheick Mamadou Tall has been formally charged with any offences or brought before a court since May.

Other political figures were abducted in early May, including Youssouf Daba Diawara, Aboubacar Soumaré, and Moussa Djiré, who were taken from their homes in Bamako, while social media activist Ibrahim Taméga was arrested on 23 May.

On 16 May, the African Commission of Human and Peoples' Rights expressed deep concerns over the abductions of Mountaga Tall, Youssouf Daba Diawara and Moussa Djiré, and called on the Malian authorities to start immediate searches to find the people abducted.

After several months without information about their fate, Youssouf Daba Diawara and Moussa Djiré were charged on 20 October with "undermining the credibility of the state, criminal conspiracy, and attempting to destabilize the institutions of the Republic," according to media reports. They were all remanded into custody at the Bamako prison after being interrogated by a judge.

Enforced disappearance: a crime of extreme gravity under international law

Under international law, the crime of enforced disappearance is the arrest, detention, abduction or any form of deprivation of liberty by state agents, followed by the authorities' refusal to acknowledge the detention or to reveal the fate or whereabouts of the disappeared person, placing them outside the protection of the law and under a high risk of torture and other human rights violations.

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"We have documented a pattern of enforced disappearances carried out by agents of the National Agency for State Security in Mali. We reiterate the extreme gravity of the crime of enforced disappearance, which no circumstances, however exceptional, can justify," said Marceau Sivieude.

"The International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, which Mali has ratified, prohibits invoking a situation of war, the threat of war, internal political instability or any other public emergency as a justification for enforced disappearances. The authorities must put an end to these violations, protect civic space and uphold the country's international human rights obligations and the rule of law."

Background

69-year-old Mountaga Tall was a key figure in Mali's political democratization during the 1990s. Over the last three years, he challenged the dissolution of political parties by the military-led authorities in Malian courts and tribunals and defended in court several political figures who were arbitrarily detained, including former Prime Minister Moussa Mara.