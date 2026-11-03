Nigeria: 2027 - Sokoto Govt Seals ADC Office As Violence Erupts At Zamfara APC Primary

Political tension heightened in Sokoto and neighbouring Zamfara states on Monday as the Sokoto State Government sealed the campaign office of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), while violence erupted during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for Zamfara North Senatorial District.

In Sokoto, the state government ordered the indefinite closure of the ADC campaign office less than 48 hours before the party's presidential campaign flag-off scheduled for November 4.

The Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Barrister Nasir Aliyu Dantsoho, announced the sealing during an official visit to the premises on Monday, November 2, 2026, according to an update posted by Comr. Abdulazeez Adamu.

The development is the latest in a face-off between the ADC and the Sokoto State Government that has dominated the state's political space over the past week.

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The dispute began when the ADC notified the state government of its decision to hold its presidential campaign flag-off in Sokoto, the seat of the Caliphate. The event was initially scheduled for October 31.

In its response, the state government expressed disagreement with the proposed event, a position the ADC described as troubling and a threat to political pluralism. The party subsequently rescheduled the flag-off to Wednesday, November 4.

ADC Alleges Attacks, Intimidation

At a press conference at the party's headquarters in Sokoto on Sunday, November 1, the Director-General of the ADC Governorship Campaign and state chairman, Alhaji Bello Muhammad Goronyo, alleged a pattern of attacks and intimidation against the party and its supporters.

Goronyo said ADC women supporters were attacked during a peaceful solidarity march on Wednesday, October 28, with their phones allegedly snatched, clothes torn and vehicles vandalised.

He also alleged that the party's state campaign office was attacked the same day, with windows and doors smashed, property looted and three motorcycles destroyed. He added that the party's billboards, posters and other campaign materials were destroyed across the state.

According to him, the ADC governorship candidate was attacked on Friday, October 30, while gunshots were fired at the airport as party leaders arrived.

Goronyo further alleged that hotels which had confirmed reservations for ADC delegates cancelled their bookings under pressure from the state government, while government-owned hotels claimed they were fully booked.

He linked the alleged attacks to the release from prison of two men associated with political thuggery, reportedly by the state government. He identified one Aliyu K.C. and his associates as being connected with the incidents.

The ADC chairman also alleged that personnel of the Sokoto Community Guard Corps and Sokoto Marshals had been directed to prevent the party's supporters from entering the state ahead of the flag-off.

Office Sealing Sparks Fresh Dispute

The closure of the campaign office marked another escalation in the dispute. The facility, a green-and-orange building in Sokoto metropolis, houses the party's state campaign council.

As of press time, the state government had not issued an official explanation for the sealing. However, sources in the Ministry of Lands said it might be connected to alleged violations involving land title and building permits.

Despite the closure, the ADC has vowed to proceed with its November 4 presidential campaign flag-off.

"No threat, intimidation or unlawful obstruction will deprive us of our constitutional right to organise political activities," Goronyo said.

He called on the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Federal Government to investigate the alleged attacks and provide protection for the party's candidates and supporters.

Zamfara APC Primary Turns Violent

In neighbouring Zamfara State, pandemonium broke out on Monday during the APC primary for the Zamfara North Senatorial District in Kaura Namoda, as the local government chairman, Hon. Mannir Haidara, narrowly escaped an attack by angry youths.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred at the primary election venue while Haidara was addressing delegates and urging them to vote for the incumbent senator representing the district, Senator Sahabi Ya'u Kaura.

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The youths, reportedly supporters of his challenger, Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, rejected the appeal and insisted on backing their preferred candidate.

Eyewitnesses said the situation degenerated as the youths shouted at the council chairman and attempted to attack him over alleged bias and imposition.

Police officers and other security operatives at the venue intervened and rescued Haidara from the crowd.

The primary is a contest between Senator Sahabi Ya'u and Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura for the APC ticket to represent Zamfara North, which comprises Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi and Zurmi local government areas.

Calm had been restored at the venue as of the time of filing this report, although security operatives maintained a heavy presence.

Efforts to obtain Haidara's reaction were unsuccessful, as his telephone was switched off.