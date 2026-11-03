Nigeria: 'I Prayed for All Nigerians', Tinubu Ends Saudi Visit

2 November 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has concluded his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, declaring that he prayed for peace, unity and prosperity for all Nigerians.

The President, disclosed this on Monday in a post on his verified X handle, @officialABAT.

The President also described the visit and experience as a demonstration of the enduring bonds of faith, friendship and mutual respect between Nigeria and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

President Tinubu departed Abuja on Thursday, October 29, to Saudi Arabia during which he performed Umrah at the Grand Mosque, Masjid al-Haram, in Makkah.

Meanwhile in his latest post, the President said, "I have concluded my visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where, together with members of my delegation, I had the rare honour of entering the Holy Kaaba to pray, and of performing Umrah."

The President expressed his deep appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud @KingSalman, and to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for extending this "privilege to us, and for their gracious hospitality and brotherly care.

"It reflects the enduring bonds of faith and friendship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia." He said.

The President explained that in those sacred moments, "I prayed for peace, unity and prosperity for our dear nation and for all Nigerians."

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