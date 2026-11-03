Nigeria: 'Give Regina Breathing Space,' Ned Nwoko Appeals to Fans, Threatens Legal Action

Senator Ned Nwoko has appealed to the public, particularly fans and friends of his estranged wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, to give her space to recover, warning that those spreading false reports about her could face legal action.

Nwoko made the appeal in a statement shared on his Instagram page, expressing concern over what he described as the circulation of fabricated death announcements, misleading reports and hurtful content about the actress.

He said the appeal was not only for Daniels but also for their children, who, according to him, deserve to see their mother supported and given every opportunity to recover.

"I want to make a sincere appeal to the public, particularly Regina's fans, friends, bloggers and social media commentators, to please give Regina some breathing space," he said.

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The senator said Daniels had been through a lot and needed love, support and an opportunity to heal rather than public criticism.

"Regina has been through a lot, more than many people may realise, and right now, what she needs most is love, support and the opportunity to recover."

He also referenced a video Daniels shared on her birthday, saying it offered a glimpse into some of the health challenges she had been dealing with.

According to him, her situation should not be an opportunity for people to judge or vilify her.

Nwoko further said her well-being had always been important to him, adding that concerns about her welfare contributed to the decision to bring aspects of their private situation into the public domain.

He expressed particular concern over reports falsely announcing the actress's death and other claims about her health and personal circumstances.

"These things are not harmless social media engagement. Regina sees many of these posts, and they are deeply distressing. They do nothing to support her recovery, rather, they add to the burden she is already carrying," he said.

The lawmaker urged the actress's supporters to discourage the spread of such reports rather than amplify them.

He also warned bloggers and social media users against deliberately publishing false information about Daniels, particularly claims concerning her death, health and personal life.

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"We are documenting these publications, and anyone found responsible will be held accountable through the appropriate legal channels," he said.

Nwoko added that Daniels deserved the opportunity to recover without being subjected to fabricated reports and renewed public scrutiny.

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