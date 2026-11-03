Uganda: Army Announces Gen Peter Elwelu Arrest

Soroti, Uganda — Renegade retired Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) officer Gen. Peter Elwelu has been arrested in Soroti City, the military announced Monday evening. It ends a weeks-long manhunt for the senior officer accused of involvement in subversive activities.

UPDF spokesperson Col. Chris Magezi confirmed the arrest on X in a statement posted on social media, saying Elwelu "has been on the run over involvement in subversive activities and plans to destabilize Teso." He described him as a UPDF officer, not his rank of General.

According to the military, security forces recently recovered 15 guns in Elwelu's possession, along with military fatigues and two pickup trucks. Magezi said the general "will be charged and prosecuted in the courts of law accordingly."

The arrest marks a dramatic escalation in a saga that has gripped the eastern region for weeks. Just days ago, URN reported that Elwelu's country home in Kalaki District had been abandoned, with security operatives guarding the premises. Residents described an atmosphere of fear and disruption, noting that rumors of a fallout between Elwelu and the government had been circulating since September.

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At the time, relatives and community members expressed shock at the developments, describing Elwelu as a peaceful man who had encouraged support for President Yoweri Museveni and was known for his church activities and community philanthropy. That portrayal stands in sharp contrast to the military's characterization of him as a "renegade" officer plotting against the state.

Other Ugandan media outlets have reported that the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, had stripped Elwelu of his ranks and publicly accused him of plotting a coup. However, those allegations have not been independently verified, and local elders have criticized the public threats against Elwelu, urging that the matter be left to security agencies and due process.

The recovery of 15 firearms and military equipment, if confirmed, would represent a significant security breach and raises questions about how a senior officer could allegedly amass such an arsenal. It remains unclear whether Elwelu has legal representation or whether he has commented on the allegations against him.

Security has been tightened in Soroti City following the arrest, with military and police personnel visible in key locations. Authorities have urged residents to remain calm and report any suspicious activity.

The arrest is likely to reverberate across the Teso sub-region, where Elwelu is a known figure, and within the wider UPDF, where he served for decades. It also raises uncomfortable questions for the military establishment about internal discipline and the handling of dissent within its ranks.

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As of Monday evening, Elwelu, according to the army, remained in custody. Details of when he will appear in court and what specific charges he will face were not immediately available.