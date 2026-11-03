Nigeria: 2027 - PDP Expels Aspirants Challenging Pantami's Candidacy As Gombe Governorship Candidate

The party said the decision followed the disciplinary committee's findings that the two aspirants committed anti-party activities.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled two of its governorship aspirants in Gombe State, Khamisu Mailantarki and Usman Garry, over alleged anti-party activities and a breach of its constitution.

The expulsion was announced in a statement issued on Monday by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed.

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Messrs Mailantarki and Garry contested the Gombe governorship primaries but lost to Isa Pantami, a former minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

The PDP conducted two governorship primaries in Gombe State after a court nullified its first exercise, which had produced Mr Pantami as its candidate for the 2027 election.

The first primary was held on 26 May, with Mr Pantami emerging as the party's candidate through voice affirmation after he defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His emergence was challenged by other aspirants, particularly Messrs Mailantarki and Garry, who argued that the process was irregular and excluded eligible contestants.

On 24 September, the Federal High Court in Gombe, presided over by Justice Amina Mohammed, nullified the primary and ordered the party to conduct another election within 30 days.

The court found that the exercise did not comply with the party's internal rules and relevant electoral laws, particularly because some screened aspirants were excluded from the process.

However, the court did not disqualify Mr Pantami from the PDP or invalidate his party membership.

The rerun was held on 29 September across the state's 11 local government areas, with Mr Pantami again declared the winner after securing the most votes.

Both Mr Mailantarki and Mr Garry rejected aspects of the rerun, although they raised different objections.

Mr Mailantarki challenged Mr Pantami's eligibility to participate, arguing that he joined the PDP after the party had submitted its list of aspirants to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He also questioned Mr Pantami's participation in the APC governorship primary before defecting to the PDP.

He maintained that the contest should have been between him and Mr Garry and argued that he should have been declared the winner after Mr Pantami's votes were discounted.

Mr Garry, on the other hand, alleged irregularities in the exercise in his area. He claimed he was prevented from voting and that only five votes from his supporters were counted after he insisted that voting should take place.

For rejecting the outcome, the Gombe PDP suspended both aspirants for one month over alleged anti-party activities and referred them to the party's disciplinary committee.

Meanwhile, Mr Garry is still challenging Mr Pantami's candidacy in court. He is seeking to join an ongoing suit filed by Mr Pantami and the PDP against INEC. The case concerns Mr Pantami's eligibility to participate in the PDP primary and the commission's initial decision to exclude him from the list of candidates for the 2027 Gombe governorship election.

Anti-party allegations

In the expulsion notice, Mr Mohammed said the decision followed the findings of the party's disciplinary committee, which found the two aspirants guilty of anti-party activities.

"Their expulsion followed the findings of the Party's Disciplinary Committee and due consideration by the relevant organs of the Party, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (as amended in 2017), particularly Section 57, Section 58(1), and Section 59, which deal with offences and disciplinary measures.

"The affected persons were found to have engaged in conduct inconsistent with the Party's Constitution, including anti-party activities, gross misconduct, and acts capable of bringing the Party into disrepute, contrary to Section 58(1)(a), (b), (h) and (j) of the PDP Constitution," he said.

Mr Mohammed said the decision was taken in compliance with the principles of fair hearing as provided for in the party's constitution and the Nigerian Constitution.

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"The decision was taken in strict compliance with the principles of fair hearing as enshrined in Section 57(6) of the Party Constitution and Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

"Accordingly, by virtue of Section 59(1)(j) of the PDP Constitution, Hon. Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki and Hon. Usman Aliyu Garry cease to be members of the Peoples Democratic Party and shall have no rights, privileges, or affiliation with the Party at any level."

The PDP spokesperson urged members to refrain from activities that could undermine the party.

"The Party reiterates that its Constitution remains supreme and binding on all members. No member, regardless of status, is above the party's laws and disciplinary framework.

"The party urges all members to remain loyal, disciplined, and committed to the ideals of the PDP and to work collectively towards strengthening the Party at all levels," he said.