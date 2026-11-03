Nigeria: Foundation Rolls Out N4 Billion Empowerment Programme in Kwara

In his opening remarks, Mr Seriki, a former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the programme included the distribution of about 150 cars valued at N3.2 billion to people in Kwara State and neighbouring areas.

Businessman Yahaya Seriki has launched a N4 billion empowerment programme to support residents of Kwara State. The programme involved the distribution of cash, luxury cars and equipment to beneficiaries.

Through the Yahaya Seriki Foundation, Mr Seriki unveiled the initiative at an event held at Arca Santa Arena in Ilorin on Saturday.

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The programme, supported by the Kursi Group, attracted a senator, Saliu Mustapha, Sulaiman Bolakale-Kawu and other dignitaries, including traditional and religious leaders.

Wealth creation and financial independence

The event, themed "Beyond Enterprises: Creating Wealth, Transforming Lives," featured a panel discussion on financial independence, business development and wealth creation.

The session was moderated by Nasir AbdulKadir, chief executive officer of NAS TV Africa. Panellists included Sa'adat Bibire, a digital growth strategist and founder of Eight30Media; Halimat Gegele, a certified life coach; Deji Adeyanju, a lawyer and human rights activist; and Seyi Adekunle, a fashion entrepreneur and chairman of Seyi Vodi Group.

The panellists discussed strategies for building sustainable businesses, creating wealth and maintaining financial integrity. They urged beneficiaries to treat the intervention as an opportunity to build long-term financial security rather than spend the proceeds on immediate personal needs.

Mr Adeyanju said financial responsibility was essential to earning people's trust, particularly in business, where individuals must demonstrate that they can manage money responsibly.

He urged beneficiaries to invest the support in activities that would improve their livelihoods.

"If you're among the people privileged to receive this grant today, never use the money to do marriage or buy a new phone. This is money meant to change your life for good forever. You should use it to invest in your future," he said.

Reasons for the intervention - Yahaya Seriki

In his opening remarks, Mr Seriki, a former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the programme included the distribution of about 150 cars valued at N3.2 billion to people in Kwara State and neighbouring areas.

He said another N1 billion had been earmarked for cash empowerment, while artisans received industrial sewing machines valued at N350,000 each to support their businesses.

Mr Seriki urged the beneficiaries to use the items and financial support productively, stressing that building a successful business required commitment and responsible management.

"The purpose of this empowerment is to help people move forward in their own way of life. I'm doing this to give back to the society that contributed so much to my life," he said.

He said the programme was also intended to support President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, adding that its goal of promoting economic independence aligned with the federal government's policies.

Mr Seriki, the founder and managing director of Kursi Group, said he had benefited from similar interventions in the past. He described those experiences as a motivation for supporting others and giving back to society.

He also urged Nigerians, particularly young people, to support Mr Tinubu's re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Seriki said the initiative aligned with the president's Renewed Hope Agenda, which he described as a framework for improving the country's economic prospects.

"We have a president who believes in building a better country and changing the narrative for the better. I believe we have never had it this good in the history of Nigeria," he said.

Also speaking at the event, Yahaya Oloriegbe, a lawmaker representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, commended Mr Seriki for his efforts to improve the welfare of residents.

Mr Oloriegbe said the programme reflected the commitment of G-15, an APC political coalition, to building an inclusive Kwara State.

"This intervention by Mr Seriki is a laudable one. It is exactly what we promised in the previous years. What we promised by all of us at G-15 is to build Kwara where everybody lives at large," the senator said.

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Beneficiaries speak

Ishola Rosheedah, one of the beneficiaries, told PREMIUM TIMES that the car she received would ease the challenges of combining her university education with the responsibility of raising three children.

She said the cost and stress of commuting to school had been a major concern, adding that the car would provide much-needed relief.

"I have three children, but I am currently a student at a Nigerian university. The challenges of motherhood and commuting to school are things that disturb me badly. But this empowerment comes as a relief; no more transportation issues for me with this car. This car means a lot to me," she said.

Another beneficiary, Sani Gbodofu, urged influential individuals within and outside Kwara State to support similar initiatives in their communities.

He prayed for God's continued protection and blessings for Mr Seriki and his family.