Nigeria, U.S. Deepen Security Ties to Combat Sextortion

The United States and Nigeria are escalating their joint crackdown on transnational cybercrime, prioritising the destruction of international financial sextortion networks and romance scams that target vulnerable victims across borders.

During a high-level diplomatic visit to Abuja coinciding with Nigeria's Cybercrime Awareness Week, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INEL), Michael Gonzales, held strategic meetings with key Nigerian security agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Highlighting the tangible results of this partnership, official data reveals a dramatic surge in law enforcement cooperation.

Since 2022, the FBI Legal Attaché Office at the US Embassy in Abuja has collaborated with the EFCC on 41 extraditions--including five completed in 2026--a stark contrast to the mere five extraditions recorded between 2012 and 2021.

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Notable among recent actions was the August extradition of two alleged Nigerian cybercriminals facing trial in the US over financially motivated sextortion schemes that tragically led to the suicides of American minors.

"When the United States and Nigeria combine investigative, diplomatic, and law-enforcement capabilities, international borders do not provide sanctuary to those who prey on our citizens," Gonzales declared, challenging both nations to accelerate real-time intelligence sharing and network disruption.

Gonzales praised the EFCC as one of Africa's premier economic crime enforcement agencies and emphasised that future operations will move beyond isolated arrests to systematically dismantle financial infrastructure and criminal syndicates.

With the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children recording over 50,000 financially motivated sextortion reports in 2025 alone, both governments reaffirmed their commitment to protecting citizens through proactive enforcement, speedier extraditions, and nationwide cyber-hygiene campaigns.