Nigeria: Police Begin Probe As Teenager's Beheaded Body Is Found in C'river Community

The Police Command in Cross River has begun an investigation following the discovery of the beheaded body of an unidentified teenager in Yahe River, Yala Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, believed to be about 16 years old, was discovered dead in the river on Tuesday, Oct. 27, with his head severed from his body.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Eitokpah, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Calabar.

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Eitokpah said the incident was reported at about 5:30 p.m., by the Officer-in-Charge of Yahe Outstation, ASP Ekurbe Abi, following which the body was recovered from the river.

He said bloodstains were observed at the scene, raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death.

According to him, the corpse was subjected to medical examination and subsequently deposited in the mortuary, while efforts are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased.

He quoted the state Commissioner of Police (CP) Ajo Ordue, as directing a thorough investigation to ensure that anyone found responsible is brought to justice.

Ordue appealed to residents of Yahe and neighbouring communities to report any missing person matching the description of the deceased or provide credible information that could assist the investigation.

He urged members of the public with useful information to contact the nearest police station or the command control room through 0704 177 7060 or 0705 335 5415.

He also assured residents that further developments would be communicated as the investigation progresses.(NAN)