Nigeria: Tinubu Fulfils Wafcon Pledge, As Super Falcons Players Receive $100,000 Each

The Federal Government has fulfilled President Bola Tinubu's reward pledge to the Super Falcons following their historic 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title victory.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) announced that the players, coaches and officials of the team had received their cash rewards in naira equivalent of $100,000 for each player and $50,000 for officials.

The cash payments form part of the presidential reward package announced after the Super Falcons defeated their opponents to clinch their record-extending 10th WAFCON title.

In addition to the cash rewards, each of the players and officials had earlier received a three-bedroom flat in Abuja and the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

The commission celebrated the fulfilment of the presidential pledge, describing the timely disbursement of the rewards as recognition of the team's contribution to Nigerian sports.

Nigeria secured its 10th WAFCON title in July 2025 after defeating hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final, coming from two goals down to complete a remarkable comeback and maintain its dominance in African women's football.

The victory further extended the Super Falcons' record as the most successful team in the history of the continental women's competition.

Vanguard News