Nigeria: Bandits Abduct 14 Islamic School Pupils, Teacher in Niger, Police Confirm

The victims were reportedly seized while harvesting maize in Rafi LGA, amid renewed attacks on farming communities in the state.

Suspected bandits have abducted 14 pupils of an Islamic school and their teacher while they were harvesting maize on a farm in Niger State, the police have confirmed.

The victims were working on their teacher's farm in Tungan-Bako village, Pandogari district of Rafi Local Government Area, when gunmen invaded the area on Saturday, 31 October.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The police spokesperson in Niger State, Wasiu Abiodun, said the victims are students of an Islamiya school who were helping their teacher, known locally as a Mallam, harvest maize.

"On 31/10/2026 at about 12.30pm, suspected bandits invaded Tungan-Bako village via Rafi LGA and abducted some persons working on the farm," Mr Abiodun said in a statement on Monday.

"The report further indicated that the abducted victims were about 14 students of an Islamiya helping their Mallam to harvest maize on the farm before the incident."

He said joint security teams had begun rescue operations to secure the victims' release.

The police confirmation followed earlier reports by Daily Trust and PUNCH on the abduction.

Daily Trust quoted sources close to the school as saying the pupils stopped at a borehole to wash and drink water while returning from the farm when the gunmen seized them.

A source told the newspaper that the teacher had received information about the approaching bandits and instructed the pupils to return home.

"While on their way home, the pupils reportedly stopped at a borehole to wash their bodies and drink water. It was at that point that the armed men swooped on them and whisked them away," the source said.

Daily Trust initially reported that at least 12 pupils had been abducted, while another source put the number of victims at 13, including the younger brother of the school's proprietor.

The incident was the latest of attacks and kidnappings in Niger State, particularly in farming communities.

On 21 November 2025, gunmen abducted 230 pupils, students and staff members from St Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara LGA. The victims were later rescued after spending several weeks in captivity through an operation coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On 21 August 2026, armed men also reportedly abducted more than 500 worshippers from Juma'at mosques in Dekara and four other communities in the state.

On 27 September, 47 farmers were reportedly abducted while harvesting groundnuts in Tugan-Rimi, Mariga LGA.

The latest abduction comes amid growing security concerns in Niger State, where armed groups have intensified attacks on rural communities, farms and places of worship.