Nigeria: Army Destroys Kidnappers' Hideout, Recovers Ammunition in Kogi

The Nigerian Army says troops destroyed a suspected kidnappers' camp in Kogi State and recovered 1,000 rounds of ammunition and six motorcycles.

Troops of the Nigerian Army have destroyed a suspected kidnappers' hideout in Edimogbo Forest, Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State, recovering 1,000 rounds of ammunition and other items.

Troops of the 21 Battalion Quick Reaction Force carried out the operation following intelligence about suspected kidnappers operating from the forest, the Army said.

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In a statement on Monday, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, said the suspects fired a shot to alert other members of their group when they sighted the advancing troops before fleeing deeper into the forest.

She said the troops pursued the suspects but did not make contact with them. They subsequently destroyed the camp and its supporting structures.

Items recovered included 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 ammunition, seven bandoliers, six motorcycles, two shovels, a hand pump, a mobile phone and a Glo modem.

The troops also recovered soap, a jerrycan of petrol, clothing and shoes, according to Ms Anele.

She said troops were still searching the surrounding area to track down the fleeing suspects.

The Army urged residents to provide security agencies with timely information to support operations against kidnappers and other criminal groups.

The operation comes days after troops of the Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE reported killing two suspected bandits during an intelligence-led ambush along the Adankolo-Apata Road in Kogi State.

In a statement on 31 October, the task force's Acting Media Information Officer, Ahmad Zubairu, said troops had received intelligence about the movement of suspected bandits around communities in Kabba-Bunu and Lokoja local government areas.

He said troops laid an ambush along a suspected supply route and later recovered the bodies of two suspected bandits in the direction of Adankolo Forest. A locally made pistol, a cartridge and an empty case of 7.62mm special ammunition were also recovered.

The Force Commander of Operation WHIRL STROKE, Moses Gara, commended the troops and urged residents to continue providing security agencies with credible information.