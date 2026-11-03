Nigeria: Lawmakers Propose 74 Additional Seats for Women in Nigeria's National Assembly

Women have historically occupied only a small proportion of seats in the National Assembly, despite making up nearly half of the country's population.

The National Assembly's Constitution Review Committee has proposed the creation of 74 additional seats for women in the Senate and House of Representatives as part of efforts to increase women's participation in politics and governance.

The committee also proposed three additional seats reserved for women in each state House of Assembly, without displacing any existing electoral seats.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, disclosed this at the 2026 Law Week organised by the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ekiti State Chapter, on Monday.

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Mr Bamidele, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, said the proposals were designed to strengthen women's participation in Nigeria's political and governance processes.

"A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly and for related matters is receiving our attention at the National Assembly.

"The proposal, as it stands, is meticulous in its design. It seeks to add 37 seats in the Senate and 37 seats in the House of Representatives. This suggests that if finally approved, each state of the federation, including the FCT, will have one additional seat in each of the Houses of the National Assembly," he said.

Mr Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, said the proposed arrangement would run for 16 years, covering four electoral cycles, before a comprehensive review.

"The Constitution Review Committee has already proposed three additional seats for each State House of Assembly, all specifically reserved for women, without displacing any existing electoral seats.

"This arrangement is proposed to run for a period of 16 years, four electoral cycles, before a comprehensive review. This is a sunset clause designed to ensure sustainability and to allow for the organic development of a more inclusive political culture," he added.

The Senate leader said federal lawmakers had also begun engaging their counterparts at the state level to facilitate the proposals' approval by state assemblies once they are passed by the National Assembly.

"We are actively and strategically engaging with the State Houses of Assembly, as their concurrence is a constitutional sine qua non for bringing this reform to fruition. However, let me add a crucial point that speaks to the very essence of our democratic journey and the Renewed Hope Agenda."

Special seats not partisan

Mr Bamidele said the proposal for special seats for women was not a partisan initiative, arguing that creating additional seats for women was necessary to strengthen Nigeria's democracy.

"The special seat initiative is not a partisan endeavour. It is a historic imperative. The rationale is anchored on a simple, yet profound, principle of constitutional law: the foundational precept of representative democracy. A democracy that systematically excludes over half of its population from the decision-making tables that determine their futures is, at best, a flawed democracy and, at worst, a veiled oligarchy.

"We were mindful of the reality that the state must intervene to provide a robust safety net where the market and tradition fail. This recognition is translated into legislative support for healthcare initiatives, educational access, and social protection programmes that are meticulously targeted at the most vulnerable demographics: our women, our children, and persons with disabilities."

Mr Bamidele also said the proposed special seats would strengthen protections for women and help reduce domestic violence.

"A woman who suffers domestic violence must be able to seek protection without intimidation or social condemnation. A child who experiences abuse must be heard, protected from further harm, and provided with appropriate support.

"Victims must have access to legal assistance, medical care, and psychosocial services, while perpetrators must be held accountable in accordance with due process and the rule of law."

The proposal for special seats for women

The proposal for special seats for women comes amid concerns over the underrepresentation of women in Nigeria's political institutions. Women have historically occupied only a small proportion of seats in the National Assembly, despite making up nearly half of the country's population.

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Supporters of reserved seats argue that the measure would address structural barriers to women's political participation, including the high cost of elections, party nomination practices, discrimination and gender-based violence. They say increasing women's representation would make the legislature more inclusive and improve the consideration of issues affecting women and children.

However, critics of affirmative action have questioned whether reserved seats could undermine the principle of equal representation or create a class of legislators with a different electoral mandate. Others argue that the reform should be accompanied by measures to address barriers within political parties and the electoral system.

If approved, the proposal would expand the legislature and could increase women's influence in lawmaking and oversight. Its effectiveness would depend on the electoral arrangements, the selection process for the reserved seats and whether the reform is accompanied by political reforms. The proposed 16-year duration would also make the arrangement temporary, with a review expected after four electoral cycles.