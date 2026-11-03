Liberia: Korean National Detained After Demanding U.S.$1,300 Bond Refund

The two-week detention of a Korean national campaigning against alleged illegal coltan trading in Pleebo Sodoken District, Maryland County, has raised questions about judicial accountability, cash-bond management, and the constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Hunghi Choi, also identified as Hunghi Chel in court documents, was reportedly committed to prison by the Pleebo City Magisterial Court after appearing to demand the return of his US$1,300 cash bond and dismissal of a criminal case pending for more than two years.

Court documents obtained by this newspaper indicate that Choi's legal troubles began in June 2024. On June 21, Stipendiary Magistrate Atty. Thello T. Dennis issued a writ of arrest in Magisterial Case No. 108/2024.

The writ followed a complaint filed in the name of the Republic of Liberia through private prosecutor Kaism Pasah. The complaint alleged that on June 19, 2024, in Pleebo Zone #4, Choi unlawfully entered the plaintiff's premises, accused him of buying illegal coltan, photographed him without permission, attempted to blackmail him, and published his photograph and allegations on social media. It described the alleged conduct as "cruel, evil, wicked, [and] criminal."

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Choi was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and criminal coercion under Liberia's New Penal Law. He was released after posting a US$1,300 cash bond with the court, but reportedly maintains that the money has not been accounted for or returned.

Sources close to Choi said he appeared before the court last week seeking dismissal for want of prosecution. They said he relied on Magisterial Court Rules requiring such matters to be disposed of within 30 days. He argued that his case had remained unresolved for more than two years without trial, substantive hearing, or judgment, and also demanded his bond.

The court reportedly ordered his detention for two weeks instead of hearing his requests. The detention also raises questions about the court's reasons and whether Choi had an opportunity to answer any allegation against him.

As of press time, this newspaper had not obtained a written order explaining the legal basis for the detention or establishing whether Choi had been formally cited for contempt. Questions therefore remain about the grounds for the order, the procedure followed, and whether he was allowed to respond to any allegation of misconduct.

Section 15.21 of the New Penal Law addresses criminal trespass, including unlawful entry into a building or occupied structure without legal privilege. Section 14.27 addresses criminal coercion, involving specified threats or pressure intended unlawfully to restrict another person's freedom of action.

The prosecution alleges Choi entered private premises without permission and attempted blackmail. Whether the allegations meet the statutory elements of either offense remains for a competent court to determine.

The case also raises concerns under Article 21 of Liberia's 1986 Constitution, which protects accused persons through guarantees that include a speedy trial and bail. A case pending for more than two years warrants scrutiny, although whether the delay amounts to a constitutional violation depends on its causes, the parties' conduct, and the court record.

The unresolved bond raises a separate accountability issue. A Maryland County legal practitioner, speaking anonymously, said cash bonds should not be treated as government revenue and must be properly documented.

"A cash bond is not a fine. It is not revenue. It must be received, lodged in the Judiciary's account, and returned when the defendant appears. If it is unaccounted for, that is an audit and criminal issue," the practitioner said.

The original receipt, evidence of any bank deposit, financial records, and the bond's current status are needed to establish how the money was handled and whether Choi is entitled to its return.

The case highlights the need to balance protection of private property with the right to report suspected illegal activity. Individuals cannot unlawfully enter premises or substitute public accusations for formal investigations. Alleged illegal mineral trading must also be investigated lawfully and independently.

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The Circuit Court of the Fourth Judicial Circuit in Maryland County should clarify the legal grounds for Choi's reported detention and whether proper procedures were followed. The Pleebo court should account for the US$1,300 bond, including its receipt, lodgment, and present status. If forfeited or otherwise disposed of, the court should identify the legal authority.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Liberia National Police's Anti-Economic Sabotage Unit should independently investigate alleged illegal coltan trading in Pleebo Sodoken District and determine whether mining laws were violated. The investigation should not presume wrongdoing by either party.

The case raises questions about confidence in the justice system and enforcement of Liberia's mineral laws. Why was Choi reportedly detained after seeking resolution of a case pending for more than two years? What happened to his US$1,300 bond, and what legal grounds supported the two-week detention?

Choi and the complainant are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court.