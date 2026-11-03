Nigeria, DPR Korea, Brazil Dominate U-17 Women's World Cup Records As Europe Suffers Historic Exit

For Africa, Nigeria's progress remains a major talking point. The Flamingos have not only reached the last four but have also played their part in one of the tournament's defining moments, defeating DPR Korea 3-1 in the group stage and ending the Asian side's remarkable unbeaten run at the finals

The 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco is approaching its decisive stage, but the numbers already tell a compelling story of individual brilliance, collective dominance and historic milestones.

With Nigeria, Brazil, Japan and defending champions DPR Korea securing their places in the semi-finals, the tournament has delivered several remarkable records. From the extraordinary goal contributions of Brazil's Greise Kelly to the remarkable scoring exploits of DPR Korea's Yu Jong-hyang, the competition has continued to showcase the depth of talent emerging in women's youth football.

For Africa, Nigeria's progress remains a major talking point. The Flamingos have not only reached the last four but have also played their part in one of the tournament's defining moments, defeating DPR Korea 3-1 in the group stage and ending the Asian side's remarkable unbeaten run at the finals.

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PREMIUM TIMES takes a closer look at the numbers and records shaping the 2026 U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

Brazil's defensive duo lead the playing-time charts with 519 minutes played

Brazilian goalkeeper Nathy and defender Isa Rech are the only players to have featured for every available minute of the tournament, completing all 519 minutes played by their team.

The pair lead the playing-time rankings, with six Nigerian players close behind on 514 minutes each. Their figures underline the importance of consistency and durability in a competition where the demands of progressing through the group stage and knockout rounds leave little room for rest.

Nigeria's strong representation among the most-used players also reflects the trust placed in the core of the Flamingos squad throughout their campaign.

Greise Kelly's remarkable influence on Brazil's attack

Greise Kelly has been one of Morocco's outstanding attacking performers, accounting for 47.06 per cent of Brazil's 18 goals at the tournament.

The Brazilian forward has scored three times and provided five assists, making her the competition's leading assist provider. Her influence was again evident in the quarter-finals, when she scored Brazil's equaliser in their 2-1 comeback victory over China PR.

With eight direct goal contributions, Greise has been central to Brazil's attacking success and will remain one of the players to watch as the competition enters its final stage.

DPR Korea's remarkable goalscoring output with 43 so far

DPR Korea's reputation as one of the most formidable forces in youth women's football is reflected in their extraordinary scoring record.

The Asian champions have accumulated 43 goals across the 2025 and 2026 editions of the tournament through six players: Yu Jong-hyang has scored 15, Kim Won-sim 13, Ri Ui-gyong eight, Ri Ye-rim and Ri Kyong-im three each, while Ri Hyo-yang has contributed one.

Their attacking production has been particularly impressive, with several players consistently finding the net across successive editions.

Nigeria's 3-1 group-stage victory over DPR Korea was therefore more than just another important result. It was a statement performance against a side whose goalscoring pedigree has made it one of the competition's most feared opponents.

Nathy's busy campaign between the posts

Brazil goalkeeper Nathy has made 27 saves, the third-highest total recorded by a goalkeeper at Morocco 2026.

Despite the volume of work required to keep Brazil in contention, she has registered only one clean sheet, highlighting the pressure her defence has faced during the tournament.

DPR Korea's Kim Son-gyong presents a contrasting picture. The goalkeeper has made just five saves but recorded three clean sheets, reflecting the defending champions' defensive strength.

The contrasting statistics underline two different routes to success: Brazil have relied heavily on Nathy's intervention, while DPR Korea have benefited from a more restrictive defensive structure.

Yu Jong-hyang stands alone as the tournament's leading scorer with 15 goals

DPR Korea's Yu Jong-hyang has established herself as the most prolific goalscorer in the history of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Her 15 goals across the 2025 and 2026 editions have taken her beyond every other player in the competition's history. She scored eight times to help DPR Korea lift the trophy last year and has added seven more goals during their campaign in Morocco so far.

Her ability to deliver across consecutive tournaments has made her one of the defining players of this generation, and her latest achievement further strengthens DPR Korea's place among the competition's most successful nations.

Japan's Shirai closing in on a coaching record

Japan head coach Sadayoshi Shirai is approaching a historic milestone, having managed 14 matches at the U-17 Women's World Cup.

Shirai previously led Japan at the 2024 and 2025 editions and is now preparing for another semi-final appearance against DPR Korea.

That match will take him level with Kenneth Zseremeta's tournament record of 15 appearances as a head coach. He will then have the opportunity to claim the record outright in either the final or the third-place match.

Brazil coach Rilany is also closing in on the milestone. Having guided her side to the semi-finals in 2025 and again in Morocco, she has managed 12 matches and will reach 14 during the current edition.

The semi-finalists boast an impressive history at this stage

The four remaining nations have collectively made 11 appearances in the semi-finals of the U-17 Women's World Cup.

DPR Korea lead the way with six appearances, underlining their sustained dominance in the competition. Japan have reached the last four three times, while Brazil and Nigeria have one semi-final appearance each before the current edition.

Brazil's previous appearance ended in a 2-0 defeat to DPR Korea in last year's tournament, while Nigeria's latest qualification represents another opportunity to build on their history at this level.

For the Flamingos, reaching the semi-finals is particularly significant as they seek to add another major achievement to Nigeria's record in youth women's football.

Brazil's attacking threat comes from across the squad

Brazil's goalscoring responsibility has been widely distributed at Morocco 2026, with nine different players finding the net.

Greise Kelly leads the team's scoring chart with three goals, while Helena, Marcela Bontorim, Nicolly Manuel and Pepe have scored twice each.

Carol Melo, Indy, Kaillany Ranifah and Sofia Gamonal have also contributed one goal apiece.

The spread of goals highlights the depth of Brazil's attacking options and makes the Seleção difficult to contain, with threats emerging from different areas of the pitch.

A familiar semi-final pattern continues

For the fifth consecutive edition of the U-17 Women's World Cup, two teams from the same group have progressed to the semi-finals.

Nigeria and DPR Korea are the latest pair to do so, both advancing from Group B despite their meeting ending in a 3-1 victory for the Flamingos.

That result was especially significant because it handed DPR Korea their first defeat at the finals in eight years.

Although the two sides took different paths to the last four, their qualification once again shows Group B's competitiveness and the quality of the teams that emerged.

Ryu Mi-hong and Ayomide Rotimi reach a third tournament

Two players in the remaining squads are experiencing their third U-17 Women's World Cup, having featured in the 2024 and 2025 editions as well.

DPR Korea goalkeeper Ryu Mi-hong has been part of the squad that won the previous two tournaments but has yet to appear in Morocco.

Nigeria's Ayomide Rotimi has also remained an unused substitute at the current edition, having made five appearances across the 2024 and 2025 tournaments.

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Their presence reflects the continuity within both football programmes, although their involvement in Morocco has been limited to squad roles rather than time on the pitch.

Japan's defensive record stands out

Japan have conceded just once in their journey to the semi-finals, making them the tournament's most difficult side to breach.

Kenya's Brenda Achieng remains the only player to have scored against them, finding the net during their round-of-16 meeting.

The achievement places Japan alongside their own history at the 2014 edition in Costa Rica, when they reached the semi-finals having conceded fewer goals than any other team at that stage.

Japan went on to defeat Venezuela 4-1 in the semi-finals before beating Spain 2-0 in the final to lift the trophy.

Their current defensive resilience suggests they have the foundation to challenge for another title.

Europe faces an unprecedented semi-final absence

For the first time in the history of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, no European country will feature in the semi-finals.

The final four in Morocco consist entirely of teams from Africa, Asia and South America: Nigeria, DPR Korea, Japan and Brazil.

It is a significant development for a competition that has traditionally featured strong European representation in its decisive rounds.

Nigeria's presence is particularly important from an African perspective. The Flamingos have carried the continent's hopes into the final four and will now have another opportunity to demonstrate the progress of African women's youth footballl on the global stage.

With the semi-finals approaching, the numbers point to a competition dominated by familiar powerhouses, emerging stars and historic achievements. But for Nigeria, the most important statistic is still the opportunity ahead: one more victory would take the Flamingos into the final and bring them closer to another landmark moment in their World Cup history.