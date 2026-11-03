Nigeria: FG Redeems 2024 Wafcon $100,000 Largesse to Super Falcons

Finally, the wait is over as Super Falcons have started to receive alerts for the $100,000 (about N140 million) promised each of the players by President Bola Tinubu after they won the 2024 WAFCON.

Before the payments of the cash reward, players and officials had earlier been presented with 3-bedroom flats in Abuja in addition to Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) National Honours.

A press statement from the apex sports body in the country, the National Sports Commission (NSC), and signed by Kola Daniel, the spokesman for the Director General of the commission, announced that the players have begun receiving payments of about ₦140 million each, representing the Naira equivalent of the $100,000 reward promised by the President after the team staged a remarkable comeback to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final played in July 2025.

The Super Falcons, who were trailing 2-0, produced a spirited second-half performance to stun the hosts and reclaim the African crown, further cementing their status as the continent's most successful women's national team.

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Team Officials were similarly each rewarded with $50,000, national honours and 3-bedroom flats in Abuja.

Team Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, was quoted to have expressed gratitude to President Tinubu on behalf of the players for fulfilling his promise, describing the gesture as a welcome recognition of the team's achievement and contribution to Nigerian sports.

The payment is another demonstration of President Tinubu's commitment to rewarding sporting excellence and motivating Nigerian athletes to achieve greater success on the international stage.

The President had similarly promised and delivered $100,000 rewards to each member of the country's senior women's basketball team, D'Tigress following their triumph at the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket, where Nigeria secured a fifth consecutive continental title.

Super Eagles were similarly rewarded for winning the silver at the AFCON 2023 final played in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire early 2024.