Nigeria: Will Osimhen Be Able to Revive Galatasaray's League Phase Ambition?

Super Eagles stars, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will be in action for their respective teams in the UEFA Champions League as the league phase resumes from this evening.

Osimhen who is just back from injury lay-off will be in action as Galatasaray with only one win in three previous games and 23rd on the log, will be hoping to return to winning ways as German side VfB Stuttgart visit The Rams Park in Istanbul.

Stuttgart are sixth on the log with two wins and a draw from their previous three matches. Galatasaray will need an outright win today to stand any chance of making it to the group stage.

The two clubs have never met in UEFA competition before, making this a genuinely fresh contest between two sides with contrasting European ambitions this season.

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Galatasaray arrive off the back of a derby win, having beaten Fenerbahce 2-1 in the Super Lig last Sunday. Okan Buruk's side have won four of their last five across all competitions, and their 4-2 Champions League victory over Lille last week showed they carry a real goal threat at this level.

Stuttgart, managed by Sebastian Hoeness, have genuine momentum in Europe and the cushion to approach this fixture with confidence rather than desperation.

Stuttgart drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in their most recent Champions League outing and beat Slovan Bratislava 3-0 before that, demonstrating they can handle both elite opposition and must-win nights. Their Bundesliga form has been inconsistent, but in Europe they have been measured and effective.

In Madrid this evening, Osimhen's national teammate, Ademola Lookman will be hoping that he gets a starting shirt as Atletico Madrid play hosts to Bayern Munich with fresh crowned Ballon d'Or winner, Harry Kane.

The Three Lions Captain will not be the worry for Diego Simeone alone, he has in company Captain Manuel Neuer and Michael Olise as they are expected to be available for the clash in Metropolitano this evening.

Both Neuer and Olise joined Bayern Munich's team training session at Säbener Straße on Monday lunchtime before travelling to Madrid in the afternoon with the official squad.

Neuer had missed recent matches with a foot injury. Olise wore a bandage on his right knee during training. He had been substituted after suffering an injury late in Saturday's match against Borussia Dortmund (2-2), then left the stadium limping.

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In Madrid that evening, interim coach Aaron Danks said both were "available" against Atletico: "We just have to see whether they are ready to start or whether they come off the bench." Sporting director Max Eberl had earlier said of Olise: "It is positive that he is with us because he is an outstanding player who is always an asset to us. But we will also avoid the risk of it becoming a longer-term injury."

However, Bayern will definitely be without Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari in Madrid. The Moroccan international underwent surgery on Sunday for a tear of the syndesmotic ligament in his right ankle and will not be available again until the new year. Gnabry also suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh against Dortmund.

Signs point to an easing of the squad situation for the matches after the international break through to the end of the year.

On Monday, Diaz completed his first individual session with the ball since suffering a muscle bundle tear in his left thigh in the Champions League match against Arsenal (2-2) on 22 October. Jamal Musiala, who suffered a torn muscle fibre while with the national team at the end of September, also completed his first individual session with the ball since his injury

TODAY UCL

Galatasaray v Stuttgart

Atletico v B'Munich

Shakhtar v Sporting CP

Barcelona v Aston Villa

Bodo/Glimt v Lille

Feyenoord v Inter

LASK v Sl'Bratislava

Man Utd v AS Roma

Villarreal v PSG