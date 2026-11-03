Liberia: Nimba District #9 Rep. Dedicates L$45m Town Hall in Dorgbor

3 November 2026
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

Nimba County District #9 Representative Taa Wongbe has dedicated and officially turned over a newly constructed and furnished town hall in Dorgbor, Gbi-Doru, valued at L$45 million, in a move aimed at strengthening community engagement and local governance.

The facility is expected to provide residents with a permanent venue for public meetings, community dialogue, consultations, and collective decision-making, while enhancing local participation and representation.

The dedication ceremony brought together elders, women, young people, traditional leaders, and other residents, who welcomed the project as a demonstration of renewed attention to the community's development needs.

During the ceremony, elders, traditional leaders, and landowners honored Representative Wongbe with the traditional name "Asayegbo," meaning "We leave with you."

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According to the lawmaker, the name reflects the community's history of neglect while expressing its renewed hope, confidence, and trust in his representation.

Wongbe said he accepted the honor with gratitude and humility, acknowledging that it carries a responsibility to sustain his engagement with residents and continue supporting initiatives that address their concerns.

Beyond the town hall, the district #9 lawmaker highlighted several development projects and programs implemented across the constituency. These include women's microloan initiatives, improved telecommunications services, bridge construction, and access to affordable solar electricity through the LightUp District 9 initiative.

"From women's microloans and improved telecommunications to bridges and affordable solar electricity through LightUp District 9, our commitment remains the same: turning promises into action and ensuring no community is left behind," he said.

Known by supporters as the "Talk and Do Representative," Wongbe said the projects reflect his commitment to constituency-based development and practical interventions aimed at addressing the needs of historically underserved communities.

The newly dedicated Dorgbor Town Hall is expected to serve as a central venue for community meetings, consultations, and other local activities, while promoting greater participation in decisions affecting residents.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

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