Liberia: MOE Reviews Education Policies, Seeks Accountability

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has commenced a mid-term review of Liberia's Education Sector Plan (ESP) 2022-2027 and Partnership Compact, amid calls for greater accountability, evidence-based decision-making and improved learning outcomes across the country.

The review, which brings together government officials, international development partners and local education stakeholders, is intended to assess progress made under the two major education policy frameworks, identify implementation challenges and recommend adjustments for the remaining period.

Speaking at the opening of the Mid-term Review Policy Dialogue, Deputy Minister for Planning, Research and Development, Hon. Momo Thomas Parker, said the exercise must go beyond reporting completed activities and expenditures, emphasizing the need to determine whether government interventions are delivering meaningful improvements in the education sector.

Parker challenged participants to critically examine whether resources are reaching schools and communities with the greatest needs and whether existing policies are effectively addressing the persistent challenges affecting teaching and learning.

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He identified five critical areas requiring attention during the review: sector reform and learning outcomes, implementation effectiveness, education financing and resource allocation, governance and system strengthening, and priorities for the remaining implementation period.

According to him, the assessment provides an opportunity for stakeholders to determine what is working, what is failing and what adjustments are necessary to ensure that national education commitments translate into tangible results for Liberian children.

Liberia launched its Education Sector Plan in August 2022 to provide strategic direction for improving access, quality, equity, governance and management across the country's education system.

In September 2023, the government further strengthened its education reform commitments through the endorsement of the Partnership Compact, which prioritizes foundational literacy and numeracy, particularly ensuring that children acquire foundational learning competencies by Grade Three.

Parker said the success of the review would largely depend on the quality of evidence used to assess the implementation of both frameworks.

He therefore called for effective use of existing monitoring and reporting mechanisms, including the Education Management Information System (EMIS), Annual School Census, Joint Education Sector Review, National Learning Assessment and financial reports.

The Deputy Minister also emphasized the need for education data to be disaggregated by gender, geographical location, disability and levels of education to establish which groups of learners are benefiting from government interventions and which remain underserved.

He maintained that reliable data would help the Ministry move away from planning based on assumptions toward decisions informed by evidence and the actual needs of schools and learners.

Meanwhile, Parker stressed that the review must remain nationally owned, noting that although the government appreciates the technical and financial support of development partners, the recommendations and decisions must reflect Liberia's educational priorities, institutional realities and available resources.

He disclosed that the exercise would produce two major documents: a comprehensive Education Sector Plan mid-term review report and a separate Partnership Compact review memorandum, which the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) requires to inform its consideration of Liberia's future education financing.

The review has brought together several development partners, including the GPE, World Bank, UNICEF, UNESCO, Plan International and other local and international education stakeholders.

Parker urged participants to approach the dialogue with openness, professionalism and a shared commitment to improving the country's education system.

"Let us be honest about achievements, equally honest about shortcomings, and practical in identifying solutions," he stated.

He further emphasized that priorities emerging from the review must align with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, particularly the government's broader human capital development and national development objectives.

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Reaffirming the government's commitment to revitalizing the education sector, Parker said Education Minister Dr. Jarso M. Jallah remains committed to advancing reforms aimed at strengthening the country's educational system.

He said the ongoing assessment demonstrates the Ministry's determination to examine existing challenges, address implementation weaknesses and ensure that education policies produce measurable improvements in the lives of Liberian children.

The policy dialogue commenced on Monday, November 2, and is expected to continue through Friday, with Thursday's activities suspended in observance of a public holiday.

Parker, speaking on behalf of Education Minister Dr. Jarso M. Jallah, thanked development partners and other stakeholders for their continued collaboration before officially declaring the review dialogue open.