Liberia: Arcelormittal's Nearly $4 Billion Investment - What It Means for Jobs, Businesses and Ordinary Liberians

From jobs and expanded infrastructure to opportunities for other mining investors, the company's operations are increasingly tied to Liberia's ambitions for economic growth.

Liberia's effort to turn its mineral wealth into broader economic growth is increasingly linked to what happens beyond the mine gates. ArcelorMittal's expanding operations are connecting iron ore production in Nimba County to export markets, supporting thousands of jobs and creating demand for businesses in transportation, construction, engineering and other services.

The scale of the investment was underscored at the Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference on October 28, when ArcelorMittal Liberia Chief Executive Officer Michiel van der Merwe said the company's investment in the country was approaching $4 billion. The investment covers mining, rail, port, power and social infrastructure, he said.

The company's continued operations through three presidential administrations have also made it a long-term partner in Liberia's mining sector. But the broader significance of the investment lies in whether higher production and expanded infrastructure can translate into lasting benefits for workers, local businesses, government revenue and communities.

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The centrepiece of ArcelorMittal's Phase II expansion is a large-scale iron ore concentrator at Tokadeh in Nimba County, inaugurated in June 2025 by President Joseph Boakai and ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal. The facility processes ore into higher-grade concentrate for international steel markets, giving Liberia a greater role in the production of value-added mineral products.

The expansion also includes improvements to the railway linking the mines in Nimba to Buchanan Port, additional port capacity and investments in power infrastructure. ArcelorMittal described Phase II as a $1.8 billion project and reported cumulative investment of about $3.5 billion in January 2026. At LIMEC, van der Merwe put the company's total investment at nearly $4 billion.

Shipments rose to a record 10 million tonnes in 2025, compared with approximately 4 million tonnes in 2024. Van der Merwe told conference delegates that the company expected to export more than 20 million tonnes in 2027. The higher volumes could increase foreign exchange earnings and government receipts through applicable taxes, royalties and other payments, although the actual returns will depend on production, international prices and the agreement's fiscal terms.

Employment is one of the most direct ways the investment reaches Liberian households. ArcelorMittal estimated in January 2026 that its operations supported about 8,000 direct and indirect jobs. Company figures showed that Liberians accounted for 2,555 of its 2,848 full-time employees in May 2025, or 90 percent of the permanent workforce. A separate April 2025 breakdown recorded 4,705 Liberians among 6,147 fixed-term and contractor workers.

Contractors also recruited 5,508 Liberians between January and December 2025, according to figures from the company's Contractor Compliance Department reported in January 2026. Of those recruited, 3,386 were in skilled positions and 2,122 in unskilled roles. These figures describe recruitment during the reporting period and should not be read as an equivalent number of additional permanent jobs.

The economic effects extend to suppliers and service providers. Mining operations create demand for transport, food, accommodation, construction materials, equipment maintenance, security and logistics. That demand can support small and medium-sized Liberian businesses, while workers' earnings circulate through communities. Expanding these benefits will depend in part on local firms' ability to meet procurement standards and on continued investment in vocational and technical training.

The 245-kilometre railway between Tokadeh and Buchanan is another major part of the investment. The railway and port facilities belong to the Government of Liberia, but ArcelorMittal says it has invested about $800 million in rehabilitating and expanding their capacity. The infrastructure is important to the company's growth and could also help other mining projects that need reliable access to export facilities.

Under the Third Amendment to ArcelorMittal's Mineral Development Agreement, ratified in January 2026, the railway is intended to operate as a multi-user corridor, with the government determining access for other operators. The agreement provides for an independent operator to manage the corridor beginning in 2030. Other users would finance additional capacity required for their operations.

Van der Merwe said the company supported making the railway available to other mining companies. If implemented effectively, shared access could reduce the cost of developing new projects, attract investment and generate additional demand for services around the railway and Buchanan Port. The government and ArcelorMittal have also agreed to work toward establishing a National Rail Authority to oversee the development and regulation of other railway corridors.

The Third Amendment also provides for a $200 million payment associated with the extension of mining rights and reserved railway capacity. It increases ArcelorMittal's annual contribution to the Community Development Fund from $3 million to $5 million for development initiatives in Nimba, Bong and Grand Bassa counties. The Ministry of Mines and Energy held stakeholder consultations in September 2026 on the framework for managing and using the fund.

ArcelorMittal's social investments have also included support for healthcare, education, scholarships, housing and community infrastructure in its operating areas. Such programmes can help address local needs alongside public spending and employment, but their lasting value depends on transparent management, effective delivery and meaningful participation by the communities they are intended to serve.

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The wider challenge for Liberia is to ensure that mining growth strengthens the economy beyond the concession. That will require competitive local suppliers, a workforce equipped for increasingly technical roles, predictable regulation and clear arrangements for infrastructure access. It will also require continued attention to environmental responsibilities and the development priorities of communities hosting mining operations.

Van der Merwe told delegates that collaboration among government, industry, investors and communities would be essential. "No single company, government institution or investor can achieve all of Liberia's goals alone," he said. He added that ArcelorMittal was prepared to remain in Liberia for decades, saying: "We've played this part for the last twenty years and we are ready to do so for another forty years or more."

For Liberia, the measure of the investment will be whether increased mineral production leads to stronger public revenues, more skilled jobs, competitive local businesses, infrastructure that serves more than one operator and lasting improvements in host communities.