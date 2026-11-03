Ghana: Jusag Strike Must Not Cripple Justice Delivery

editorial

THE decision by workers of the Judicial Service Association of Ghana (JUSAG) to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike is a matter of serious concern.

The action has brought court activities across the country to a standstill, leaving litigants, lawyers and other court users stranded and disrupting the administration of justice.

The grievances of the workers, particularly their concerns about salary increments and other conditions of service, deserve attention.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

No institution can function effectively when its employees feel that their welfare and legitimate concerns are being neglected.

Related Articles

The government, as the employer, has a responsibility to engage the workers and address issues that threaten the smooth running of an essential public service.

However, an indefinite strike by workers of the Judicial Service carries consequences that go beyond the immediate dispute between the employees and the government.

It is the ordinary Ghanaian who often bears the greatest burden.

People who have travelled from distant communities to attend court hearings are turned away at locked gates.

Some may have spent money on transport, legal representation and other preparations, only to return home without their cases being heard.

Lawyers and other court users also face uncertainty, while cases that are already before the courts risk further delays.

The disruption of criminal trials is particularly troubling.

Among the cases affected are the trial of former Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, in the GH¢30 million EXIM Bank case, and proceedings involving the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, Solomon Asamoah, and its former board chairman, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi.

These cases, like others before the courts, must be determined through due process.

Their progress should not be unnecessarily delayed by an industrial dispute that can and must be resolved through dialogue.

The right of workers to demand fair remuneration and improved conditions of service is recognised.

Equally, the public has a legitimate expectation that the justice system will remain accessible and functional. The two interests should not be treated as mutually exclusive.

Indeed, the strike exposes a broader weakness in the management of essential public services.

Disagreements over salaries and conditions of service should not be allowed to escalate to a point where the public is left without access to critical state institutions.

Government must demonstrate foresight by engaging workers early, honouring legitimate commitments and ensuring that unresolved labour issues do not repeatedly disrupt public services.

We therefore urge the government and the leadership of JUSAG to return to the negotiating table without delay.

Both sides must approach the discussions with sincerity, flexibility and a genuine commitment to finding a lasting solution.

Government must clearly communicate its position and present a credible way forward, while JUSAG must remain open to constructive engagement.

The fact that the association has indicated that the strike will end only when its demands are fully met makes urgent intervention even more necessary.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

An indefinite shutdown cannot become the normal means of resolving labour disagreements, especially in an institution whose work is central to the protection of citizens' rights and the enforcement of the law.

The courts are not ordinary public offices. They are central to the rule of law, the protection of rights and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Every day they remain closed adds to the backlog of cases and weakens public confidence in the justice system.

The welfare of Judicial Service workers must be taken seriously, but so must the right of citizens to timely justice.

Government and JUSAG must put the public interest first, resolve their differences urgently and restore normal court operations.

Justice must not become another casualty of a labour dispute.