West Africa: Standard Chartered Nigeria Set to Equip West Africa Finance Professionals

Standard Chartered Nigeria is set to organise the 2026 edition of its annual Finance Masterclass (FMC), bringing together finance professionals from across the Bank's West Africa cluster for two days of learning, knowledge exchange and conversations on key trends shaping the future of the finance profession.

Themed "Global Conflicts and its effect on the economy", this year's Masterclass runs from 3-4 November 2026, with participants joining through a combination of physical and virtual sessions.

The Finance Masterclass is Standard Chartered Bank's flagship learning platform for finance professionals across West Africa.

According to a statement, the programme provides an opportunity for participants to engage with industry experts, thought leaders and practitioners on developments ranging from shifts in the global economic and geopolitical environment to technology-driven innovation, technical accounting standards and the evolving future of work.

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Speaking on the Masterclass, Ayoola Adeyeri, Chief Financial Officer, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, said the Finance Masterclass has grown into an important platform for learning, knowledge exchange and fresh perspectives across the bank finance community.

"This year's theme, 'Global Conflicts and their Effect on the Economy,' is particularly timely as businesses navigate heightened geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and rapid global change. For Finance professionals, our role goes beyond understanding the numbers. We must also interpret the environment around them, anticipate emerging risks and opportunities, and provide the insights that enable better decision-making.

"Through the Masterclass, we are continuing to broaden perspectives and build the capabilities our people need to navigate complexity and create value in a rapidly changing world," he said,

The 2026 edition features speakers and subject-matter experts from within and outside Standard Chartered, bringing diverse perspectives on global conflicts, economic shifts and the wider trends reshaping businesses, markets and the Finance profession.