Nigeria: Wafcon - Tinubu Fulfils $100,000 Cash Reward Promise As Super Falcons Players Begin Receiving Payments

press release

The NSC said the payment was a fulfilment of the president's commitment to recognise the team's achievement and reward sporting excellence.

President Bola Tinubu has fulfilled his promise to reward members of the Super Falcons with the naira equivalent of $100,000 each following Nigeria's record-extending 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in 2025.

The players have begun receiving payments estimated at ₦140 million each, according to a statement issued by the National Sports Commission (NSC) on Monday and signed by Kola Daniel, special assistant on media to the Director-General.

The payment represents the cash component of the reward Mr Tinubu promised after the Super Falcons defeated hosts Morocco 3-2 in a dramatic final in Rabat on 26 July 2025.

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The NSC said the payment was a fulfilment of the president's commitment to recognise the team's achievement and reward sporting excellence.

Nigeria produced a remarkable comeback in the final after trailing 2-0 at half-time, with Esther Okoronkwo converting a penalty in the 64th minute before setting up Folashade Ijamilusi for the equaliser seven minutes later.

Substitute Jennifer Echegini completed the turnaround with an 88th-minute winner, handing Nigeria its 10th continental title and extending the Super Falcons' record as the most successful team in the history of the women's competition.

The victory was particularly significant as Nigeria reclaimed the African crown after losing to Morocco in the semi-finals of the 2022 edition, which was played in 2023.

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade thanked Mr Tinubu for fulfilling the financial commitment, describing the gesture as recognition of the team's achievement and contribution to Nigerian sports, the statement said.

The NSC said the payment reflected the administration's commitment to rewarding athletes for their performances on the international stage.

The Super Falcons' reward follows a similar arrangement for Nigeria's senior women's basketball team, D'Tigress, after their triumph at the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

D'Tigress defeated Mali 78-64 in the final on 3 August 2025 to win their fifth consecutive AfroBasket title and seventh overall, becoming the first team to achieve five successive victories in the competition.

Mr Tinubu subsequently promised each player $100,000, alongside three-bedroom apartments in Abuja and national honours. Members of the coaching and technical crew were also promised financial rewards and other benefits.

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In September 2026, the NSC confirmed that the cash component of the presidential reward had been paid to D'Tigress, with each player receiving the naira equivalent of $100,000 and team officials receiving $50,000 each.

For the Super Falcons, the NSC said the latest payment followed the earlier presentation of title documents for three-bedroom apartments in Abuja and certificates of national honours of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

The commission is led by its chairman, Shehu Dikko, and Director-General, Bukola Olopade, who have overseen the administration's sports development programmes.

In Monday's statement, the NSC commended Mr Tinubu for his support for Nigerian athletes, saying fulfilling the reward commitments would strengthen confidence among athletes and sports administrators.

The commission also said its efforts were focused on improving athlete welfare, expanding international opportunities and attracting investment into the country's sports sector.